|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11,317.53
|11,264.73
|10
|11,415.75
|11,332.99
|20
|11,408.35
|11,374.92
|50
|11,513.33
|11,498.07
|100
|11,804.64
|11,634.74
|200
|11,782.16
|11,560.08
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|113.97
|0.30
|0.26
|Godrej Properties
|1733.50
|2.50
|0.14
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|568.95
|-0.60
|-0.11
|EIH
|312.55
|-1.00
|-0.32
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.20
|-6.10
|-0.32
|Vishal Mega Mart
|117.23
|-0.55
|-0.47
|V-Guard Industries
|311.60
|-1.60
|-0.51
|PVR INOX
|1016.40
|-5.80
|-0.57
|Phoenix Mills
|1648.60
|-10.00
|-0.60
|Bharti Hexacom
|1595.30
|-11.60
|-0.72
|Welspun Living
|124.37
|-0.96
|-0.77
|Hyundai Motor India
|2148.00
|-17.40
|-0.80
|Whirlpool of India
|914.35
|-7.50
|-0.81
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|2113.80
|-18.20
|-0.85
|PB Fintech
|1468.90
|-12.70
|-0.86
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|717.50
|-7.65
|-1.05
|Amber Enterprises India
|7884.50
|-89.50
|-1.12
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1377.30
|-15.70
|-1.13
|Avenue Supermarts
|3802.50
|-45.10
|-1.17
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|100.81
|-1.27
|-1.24
|Saregama India
|328.80
|-4.20
|-1.26
|Trent
|3848.50
|-51.00
|-1.31
|Titan Company
|4270.30
|-57.20
|-1.32
|Brainbees Solutions
|214.50
|-2.90
|-1.33
|Eternal
|242.87
|-3.43
|-1.39
|TVS Motor Company
|3813.10
|-56.60
|-1.46
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|65.94
|-0.99
|-1.48
|PG Electroplast
|617.30
|-10.60
|-1.69
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|253.45
|-4.40
|-1.71
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2649.80
|-48.80
|-1.81
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.30
|-63.10
|-1.86
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|876.40
|-17.20
|-1.92
|Bajaj Auto
|9776.00
|-196.50
|-1.97
|Blue Star
|1902.50
|-38.70
|-1.99
|ITC Hotels
|172.52
|-3.54
|-2.01
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|401.75
|-8.35
|-2.04
|UTI Asset Management Company
|967.00
|-20.30
|-2.06
|Hero MotoCorp
|5591.50
|-118.50
|-2.08
|Oberoi Realty
|1490.70
|-32.10
|-2.11
|Lodha Developers
|966.20
|-22.05
|-2.23
|Brigade Enterprises
|678.60
|-15.45
|-2.23
|DLF
|590.20
|-13.65
|-2.26
|Eicher Motors
|7826.00
|-184.50
|-2.30
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|259.10
|-6.38
|-2.40
|Indian Hotels Company
|651.00
|-16.05
|-2.41
|Bata India
|769.50
|-19.50
|-2.47
|Sobha
|1359.60
|-35.50
|-2.54
|360 One Wam
|1074.70
|-28.90
|-2.62
|Jubilant Foodworks
|505.65
|-14.25
|-2.74
|Vodafone Idea
|10.29
|-0.30
|-2.83
|Page Industries
|31175.00
|-935.00
|-2.91
|Chalet Hotels
|784.50
|-23.60
|-2.92
|Angel One
|226.32
|-6.88
|-2.95
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|903.45
|-27.75
|-2.98
|Info Edge (India)
|998.50
|-31.10
|-3.02
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|1206.50
|-38.40
|-3.08
|Havells India
|1354.00
|-43.10
|-3.08
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.60
|-12.05
|-3.15
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14388.00
|-469.00
|-3.16
|Tata Communications
|1544.50
|-53.00
|-3.32
|KPR Mill
|867.85
|-29.95
|-3.34
|Sun TV Network
|625.55
|-22.10
|-3.41
|One97 Communications
|1059.40
|-38.90
|-3.54
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10151.00
|-377.00
|-3.58
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|84.19
|-3.26
|-3.73
|Sapphire Foods India
|196.61
|-7.68
|-3.76
|Devyani International
|122.55
|-4.89
|-3.84
|Anant Raj
|509.10
|-20.70
|-3.91
|Voltas
|1499.10
|-62.20
|-3.98
|Vedant Fashions
|374.20
|-15.75
|-4.04
|Swiggy
|289.00
|-12.75
|-4.23
|BLS International Services
|266.65
|-12.05
|-4.32
|Ola Electric Mobility
|24.08
|-1.14
|-4.52
|Olectra Greentech
|941.30
|-55.80
|-5.60
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4520.40
|-306.80
|-6.36