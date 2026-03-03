|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15,755.93
|15,793.53
|10
|15,691.67
|15,726.57
|20
|15,557.78
|15,606.53
|50
|15,359.66
|15,421.27
|100
|15,268.08
|15,228.72
|200
|14,858.53
|14,869.2
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Solar Industries India
|13989.00
|485.00
|3.59
|Tube Investments of India
|2837.60
|84.20
|3.06
|KEI Industries
|5206.00
|125.60
|2.47
|Hindustan Zinc
|617.65
|13.85
|2.29
|Bharat Electronics
|453.95
|9.25
|2.08
|Hindalco Industries
|940.00
|15.30
|1.65
|Siemens Energy India
|2972.70
|41.80
|1.43
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|3951.60
|38.40
|0.98
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1752.50
|15.50
|0.89
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4369.20
|35.90
|0.83
|Vedanta
|723.35
|4.95
|0.69
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1294.40
|8.10
|0.63
|Lupin
|2311.10
|9.20
|0.40
|Cipla
|1351.60
|3.40
|0.25
|JSW Steel
|1267.30
|2.60
|0.21
|Navin Fluorine International
|6269.00
|12.50
|0.20
|Astral
|1669.80
|1.90
|0.11
|Divi's Laboratories
|6403.50
|-5.00
|-0.08
|Mankind Pharma
|2245.50
|-2.10
|-0.09
|Jindal Steel
|1237.80
|-6.40
|-0.51
|Supreme Industries
|3954.20
|-21.00
|-0.53
|APL Apollo Tubes
|2222.30
|-12.30
|-0.55
|PI Industries
|3099.40
|-17.90
|-0.57
|Castrol India
|185.82
|-1.09
|-0.58
|Tata Steel
|211.01
|-1.32
|-0.62
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2209.80
|-15.10
|-0.68
|Polycab India
|8548.50
|-62.00
|-0.72
|Hyundai Motor India
|2148.00
|-17.40
|-0.80
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1210.40
|-10.00
|-0.82
|Linde India
|6664.50
|-65.50
|-0.97
|SRF
|2537.00
|-25.20
|-0.98
|Ashok Leyland
|209.01
|-2.09
|-0.99
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|262.15
|-2.80
|-1.06
|Alkem Laboratories
|5566.00
|-73.50
|-1.30
|TVS Motor Company
|3813.10
|-56.60
|-1.46
|ABB India
|5983.00
|-90.00
|-1.48
|MRF
|138825.00
|-2,160.00
|-1.53
|Zydus Lifesciences
|906.90
|-14.80
|-1.61
|Cummins India
|4816.80
|-81.50
|-1.66
|Bharat Forge
|1879.30
|-31.90
|-1.67
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|253.45
|-4.40
|-1.71
|Pidilite Industries
|1465.50
|-26.50
|-1.78
|Coromandel International
|2179.80
|-40.20
|-1.81
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|711.85
|-13.35
|-1.84
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.30
|-63.10
|-1.86
|Bajaj Auto
|9776.00
|-196.50
|-1.97
|Blue Star
|1902.50
|-38.70
|-1.99
|Honeywell Automation India
|30320.00
|-655.00
|-2.11
|Siemens
|3341.60
|-77.00
|-2.25
|UPL
|622.85
|-14.55
|-2.28
|Eicher Motors
|7826.00
|-184.50
|-2.30
|Reliance Industries
|1358.00
|-35.90
|-2.58
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|1255.90
|-34.30
|-2.66
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.80
|-10.60
|-2.75
|Cochin Shipyard
|1448.90
|-42.80
|-2.87
|Bosch
|35370.00
|-1,055.00
|-2.90
|Page Industries
|31175.00
|-935.00
|-2.91
|AIA Engineering
|3738.90
|-112.70
|-2.93
|Havells India
|1354.00
|-43.10
|-3.08
|Kaynes Technology India
|3736.60
|-119.90
|-3.11
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.60
|-12.05
|-3.15
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14388.00
|-469.00
|-3.16
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|517.25
|-17.25
|-3.23
|KPR Mill
|867.85
|-29.95
|-3.34
|Balkrishna Industries
|2302.60
|-81.30
|-3.41
|Escorts Kubota
|3397.40
|-121.20
|-3.44
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|128.65
|-4.69
|-3.52
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10151.00
|-377.00
|-3.58
|Voltas
|1499.10
|-62.20
|-3.98
|Suzlon Energy
|40.95
|-1.72
|-4.03
|UNO Minda
|1140.40
|-48.10
|-4.05
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.11
|-8.36
|-4.46
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3316.80
|-166.50
|-4.78
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|457.45
|-27.40
|-5.65