|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8,048.79
|7,984.3
|10
|8,240.38
|8,157.49
|20
|8,567.22
|8,421.3
|50
|9,044.86
|8,817.51
|100
|9,190.64
|8,998.22
|200
|9,081.43
|9,010.95
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|568.95
|-0.60
|-0.11
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.20
|-6.10
|-0.32
|Bharti Hexacom
|1595.30
|-11.60
|-0.72
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|2113.80
|-18.20
|-0.85
|Infosys
|1288.90
|-11.20
|-0.86
|Tata Technologies
|580.40
|-5.05
|-0.86
|PB Fintech
|1468.90
|-12.70
|-0.86
|Tech Mahindra
|1345.40
|-12.40
|-0.91
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.50
|-23.90
|-0.91
|Wipro
|198.57
|-2.39
|-1.19
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6848.00
|-84.00
|-1.21
|Persistent Systems
|4673.40
|-59.60
|-1.26
|LTIMindtree
|4404.40
|-57.60
|-1.29
|HCL Technologies
|1371.00
|-18.10
|-1.30
|Eternal
|242.87
|-3.43
|-1.39
|Affle 3I
|1357.80
|-19.40
|-1.41
|Tata Elxsi
|4449.30
|-63.70
|-1.41
|Cyient
|899.50
|-15.20
|-1.66
|MphasiS
|2255.50
|-41.00
|-1.79
|Coforge
|1162.70
|-23.10
|-1.95
|L&T Technology Services
|3443.20
|-69.20
|-1.97
|Intellect Design Arena
|683.50
|-14.10
|-2.02
|KPIT Technologies
|754.25
|-16.85
|-2.19
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|259.10
|-6.38
|-2.40
|Vodafone Idea
|10.29
|-0.30
|-2.83
|Sonata Software
|260.25
|-7.95
|-2.96
|Info Edge (India)
|998.50
|-31.10
|-3.02
|Tata Communications
|1544.50
|-53.00
|-3.32
|One97 Communications
|1059.40
|-38.90
|-3.54
|Swiggy
|289.00
|-12.75
|-4.23