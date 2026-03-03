|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12,126.3
|12,091.92
|10
|12,089.19
|12,074.09
|20
|11,968.84
|11,993.78
|50
|11,788.45
|11,857.59
|100
|11,776.38
|11,752.48
|200
|11,602.22
|11,518.69
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|JSW Steel
|1267.30
|2.60
|0.21
|Shree Cements
|26125.00
|50.00
|0.19
|Godrej Properties
|1733.50
|2.50
|0.14
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|165.59
|-0.12
|-0.07
|ICICI Bank
|1374.00
|-4.90
|-0.36
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.10
|-2.10
|-0.51
|Jindal Steel
|1237.80
|-6.40
|-0.51
|Tata Steel
|211.01
|-1.32
|-0.62
|Torrent Power
|1554.90
|-11.50
|-0.73
|Grasim Industries
|2777.30
|-22.50
|-0.80
|Whirlpool of India
|914.35
|-7.50
|-0.81
|Axis Bank
|1372.30
|-11.60
|-0.84
|JK Cement
|5608.00
|-48.00
|-0.85
|HDFC Bank
|879.40
|-8.35
|-0.94
|State Bank of India
|1189.90
|-11.80
|-0.98
|Mahanagar Gas
|1207.30
|-12.50
|-1.02
|NTPC
|377.55
|-4.35
|-1.14
|UltraTech Cement
|12521.00
|-156.00
|-1.23
|IndusInd Bank
|942.50
|-14.25
|-1.49
|Federal Bank
|294.95
|-4.90
|-1.63
|Dalmia Bharat
|1959.50
|-33.50
|-1.68
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|253.45
|-4.40
|-1.71
|LIC Housing Finance
|527.95
|-9.80
|-1.82
|Berger Paints (India)
|447.40
|-8.70
|-1.91
|Ambuja Cements
|490.75
|-9.65
|-1.93
|City Union Bank
|277.35
|-5.70
|-2.01
|RBL Bank
|313.15
|-6.60
|-2.06
|Bank of Baroda
|315.20
|-6.75
|-2.10
|Oberoi Realty
|1490.70
|-32.10
|-2.11
|Kajaria Ceramics
|935.60
|-21.50
|-2.25
|DLF
|590.20
|-13.65
|-2.26
|IDFC First Bank
|71.78
|-1.70
|-2.31
|Bandhan Bank
|177.66
|-4.32
|-2.37
|Indraprastha Gas
|166.79
|-4.07
|-2.38
|Tata Power Company
|368.35
|-9.20
|-2.44
|ACC
|1553.20
|-39.20
|-2.46
|YES Bank
|20.18
|-0.54
|-2.61
|Punjab National Bank
|126.05
|-3.39
|-2.62
|Sammaan Capital
|145.96
|-3.95
|-2.63
|The Ramco Cements
|1099.90
|-29.90
|-2.65
|Asian Paints
|2307.10
|-69.10
|-2.91
|Havells India
|1354.00
|-43.10
|-3.08
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|196.31
|-7.20
|-3.54
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10151.00
|-377.00
|-3.58
|Adani Total Gas
|492.85
|-19.15
|-3.74
|Voltas
|1499.10
|-62.20
|-3.98
|Petronet LNG
|308.65
|-14.75
|-4.56
|Adani Green Energy
|903.55
|-43.80
|-4.62
|Larsen & Toubro
|4066.70
|-211.60
|-4.95