Nifty gives up 9k-mark, Sensex falls 1k points on downgrades, crude crash

The benchmark Sensex fell 1,011.2 points or 3.2% to close at 30,636.71.

The crash in crude prices globally and a series of downgrades by sell-side brokerages dragged the equity markets down on Tuesday.

Tracking the global equity markets which reacted negatively towards the crash in crude oil prices in the US, the 50-share Nifty gave up the 9,000-point mark to decline by 280.4 points or 3.03% to end the day at 8,981.45. The benchmark Sensex fell 1,011.2 points or 3.2% to close at 30,636.71.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remain sellers in the Indian markets for the second straight month. On Tuesday, FPIs sold equities worth $272.6 million while domestic institutions sold $8.9 million worth of stocks. FPIs have pulled out $386.4 million from the Indian equity markets so far in April.

The cash market volumes stood at Rs 46,977.52 crore against the six-month average of Rs 39,134 crore.

Following the crash in crude prices on Monday, Nymex WTI contracts were trading below $0 on expiry day in the US. There was massive long liquidation as traders unwound long positions over the fear of having to take delivery.

WTI oil contract for June, however, was trading at $16 per barrel. Brent crude was trading at $21 per barrel. The rupee closed weaker against the dollar at 76.84, its second-lowest closing ever.

Bourses in Asia such as those in China, South Korea and Hong Kong were down between 0.8% and 2.2%. The European markets such as those in the UK, Germany and France fell in the range of 1.8- 2.4%.

KRChoksey Investment Managers MD Deven Choksey said one cannot read much into whether this is a reversal of the relief rally. “As of now nothing is changing. The volumes will continue to remain low due to lower participation. The Indian market plays a lot on global money which has not been coming due to the uncertainty in the oil market and domestic institutional money coming through MFs is strong but not that strong to compete with the global money,” he said.

The volumes in the F&O segment stood at Rs 7.7 lakh crore against the six-month average of Rs 14.42 lakh crore.

Indian equities underperformed against most global markets and this is because of domestic reasons such as the correction in banking stocks. The Nifty Bank index recorded its single-biggest day fall in April, declining 5.4%. The biggest losers on Nifty Bank were IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank – down by 12.2%, 9.6%, 8.8%, 8.7% and 7.9%, respectively. The banks remained under pressure due to the anticipation of more non-performing assets (NPAs) coming out of the sector after the sentiment turned sombre on ICICI Bank’s exposure to a bankrupt Singapore-based oil trading company. Bajaj Finance also remained under pressure declining by 9% and closed at Rs 2,099 a piece after being downgraded by UBS.

Stocks of most non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) remained under pressure in the current market after UBS cut the target prices of NBFCs between 18% and 65%. The foreign brokerage is of the view that the lockdown may extend beyond May 3 for urban areas, the economic recovery would be gradual and that there would be a loss of loan discipline, given the moratorium.

“We cut our loan estimates 8-22% in FY21, EPS by 11-65% in FY21-22E and price targets 18-66%. Our price targets for NBFCs are based on the residual income model and reflect EPS cuts and risks on asset quality,” UBS said.

Geojit Financial Services research head Vinod Nair said: “Post-earnings management guidance has also not given clear indication about the recovery path. Earnings results will be in focus for the future course of the company business.”