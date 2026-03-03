|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|28,322.04
|28,164.1
|10
|28,286.29
|28,181.62
|20
|28,016.83
|28,056.14
|50
|27,678.84
|27,785.82
|100
|27,541.88
|27,481.15
|200
|27,018.15
|26,835.82
|Price
(%)
As on Invalid Date IST
|Open Interest
(%)
|High
|Low
|Open
|Close
|Contract Traded
|Turnover (in lakhs)
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Muthoot Finance
|3471.90
|118.40
|3.53
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|653.55
|-0.95
|-0.15
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|2032.20
|-5.00
|-0.25
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1895.50
|-6.00
|-0.32
|ICICI Bank
|1374.00
|-4.90
|-0.36
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.10
|-2.10
|-0.51
|Axis Bank
|1372.30
|-11.60
|-0.84
|HDFC Bank
|879.40
|-8.35
|-0.94
|State Bank of India
|1189.90
|-11.80
|-0.98
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|707.30
|-8.00
|-1.12
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1703.70
|-27.10
|-1.57
|Bajaj Finance
|978.25
|-17.65
|-1.77
|LIC Housing Finance
|527.95
|-9.80
|-1.82
|Power Finance Corporation
|406.20
|-7.60
|-1.84
|BSE
|2643.60
|-63.50
|-2.35
|Shriram Finance
|1052.50
|-26.90
|-2.49
|Jio Financial Services
|249.00
|-6.40
|-2.51
|Bajaj Finserv
|1941.90
|-51.50
|-2.58
|REC
|338.95
|-10.85
|-3.10
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|746.50
|-27.90
|-3.60