Nifty Financial Services Index

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICES

Nifty Financial Services
27564.1 Closed
-1.1-305.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Financial Services Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27,298.00₹27,710.45
₹27,564.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22,855.60₹28,562.50
₹27,564.10
Open Price
₹27,353.10
Prev. Close
₹27,869.75

Nifty Financial Services Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
528,322.0428,164.1
1028,286.2928,181.62
2028,016.8328,056.14
5027,678.8427,785.82
10027,541.8827,481.15
20027,018.1526,835.82

Nifty Financial Services Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

Futures

Price
  (%)
Open Interest
  (%)
High
Low
Open
Close
Contract Traded
Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

Price
  (%)
Open Interest
  (%)
High
Low
Open
Close
Contract Traded
Turnover (in lakhs)

Nifty Financial Services Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Muthoot Finance		3471.90118.403.53
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		653.55-0.95-0.15
SBI Life Insurance Company		2032.20-5.00-0.25
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		1895.50-6.00-0.32
ICICI Bank		1374.00-4.90-0.36
Kotak Mahindra Bank		413.10-2.10-0.51
Axis Bank		1372.30-11.60-0.84
HDFC Bank		879.40-8.35-0.94
State Bank of India		1189.90-11.80-0.98
HDFC Life Insurance Company		707.30-8.00-1.12
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1703.70-27.10-1.57
Bajaj Finance		978.25-17.65-1.77
LIC Housing Finance		527.95-9.80-1.82
Power Finance Corporation		406.20-7.60-1.84
BSE		2643.60-63.50-2.35
Shriram Finance		1052.50-26.90-2.49
Jio Financial Services		249.00-6.40-2.51
Bajaj Finserv		1941.90-51.50-2.58
REC		338.95-10.85-3.10
SBI Cards and Payment Services		746.50-27.90-3.60

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
