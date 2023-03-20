scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Nifty falls below 16900, Sensex crashes 700 pts in early trade on Mon, Mar 20; Adani Group stocks tank

Nifty, Sensex opened in red on Monday. All the sectoral indices were trading lower. Bank Nifty tanked 1.21%, PSU Bank plunged 2.19%, Nifty IT fell 1.55%, Nifty Metal was down 2.25% and Nifty Auto was down 1.66%.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Updated:
Stock Market, Share Market, Opening Bell
On Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 fell 210.20 pts or 1.23% to 16,889.85 and BSE Sensex tanked 698.46 pts or 1.20% to 57,291.44.

Domestic indices opened the week lower. The NSE Nifty 50 fell 210.20 pts or 1.23% to 16,889.85 and BSE Sensex tanked  698.46 pts or 1.20% to 57,291.44. Bank Nifty plunged 442.20 pts or 1.12% to 39,155.90. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Dr Reddy, Divis Lab, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Titan and BPCL while the losers were Adani Enterprises, Hindalco, Infosys, TCS and IndusInd Bank.

Made with Flourish

Adani Group stocks in focus today

Adani Group stocks fell on Monday with Adani Enterprises shares falling 3.4% to Rs 1813.40 after the reports of Gautam Adani-led group suspending a Rs 34,900 crore petrochemical project at Mundra in Gujarat to focus on resources to consolidate operations and address investor concerns following a damning report by Hindenburg Research LLC.

Also Read

Sectoral Indices

All the sectoral indices were trading lower. Bank Nifty tanked 1.21%, PSU Bank plunged 2.19%, Nifty IT fell 1.55%, Nifty Metal was down 2.25% and Nifty Auto was down 1.66%.

Also Read

Asian and US stock markets

Asian markets were trading mostly in red with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 0.66%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tanking 1.65%, South Korea’s KOSPI dipping 0.09% while China’s Shanghai Composite index rose 0.33%. 

The US market ended Friday’s session broadly in red with major indices falling over 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked 1.19%, S&P .500 sank 1.10% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 0.74%.

Made with Flourish

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold shares worth Rs 1,766.53 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net acquired equities worth Rs 1,817.14 crore on 17 March, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

Also Read

NSE F&O Ban

The National Stock Exchange has GNFC and Indiabulls Housing Finance on its F&O ban list for 20 March. According to the NSE, stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector when they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-03-2023 at 10:37 IST

Stock Market