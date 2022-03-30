Nifty faces resistance at 17450-17500, uptrend intact; 5 things to know before today’s opening bell

Domestic equity markets continued to march higher on Tuesday with benchmark indices closing with gains. S&P BSE Sensex added 350 points or 0.61% to settle at 57,943 while the broader NSE Nifty 50 index added 103 points or 0.6% to close at 17,325. Bank Nifty closed above 35,800. Entering Wednesday’s trade, SGX Nifty was up nearly 150 points signalling a positive start to the day. Global cues were also supportive after talks between Russia and Ukraine moved towards de-escalation. Oil prices were also seen moving southwards.

Global watch: On Wall Street, the NASDAQ index was up 1.84%, followed by the S&P 500, and Dow Jones. Among Asian stock markets, Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ were all trading with gains. Japanese equity markets were in red.

Technical take: Closing with gains on Tuesday, the Nifty 50 formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with a minor lower shadow. “Technically, this pattern indicate follow-through up-move amidst a range movement,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Levels to watch out: Technical analysts continue to believe that 17000 is acting as support for Nifty 50 while 17400 is a strong resistance. “The data indicates immediate resistance around 17450-17500, but considering that the index may try to resume the momentum in the near term, we expect the market to breach this hurdle soon. The immediate supports for Nifty are placed around 17230 and 17150, while 17000 is sacrosanct and should be used as a reference level for change of bullish view,” said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com. Meanwhile, Nagaraj Shetti believes that short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. “A sustainable move above 17500 levels is likely to pull Nifty towards the next upside trajectory of around 17800-18000 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 17250,” he added.

FII and DII trades: Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) were net buyers of domestic stocks on Tuesday. FIIs pumped in Rs 35.47 crore into D-Street. Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) were also net buyers, pushing in Rs 1,713 crore.

Call and Put OI: For the March Futures & Options series, maximum Call Open Interest (OI) is placed at 18000 strike. On the other hand, Put OI is the most at 16500 strike.