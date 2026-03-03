|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|36,930.24
|36,977.08
|10
|36,574.14
|36,755.87
|20
|36,274.04
|36,342.92
|50
|35,349.36
|35,751.02
|100
|35,468.95
|35,505.24
|200
|35,458.61
|35,446.49
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Siemens Energy India
|2972.70
|41.80
|1.43
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.20
|2.50
|0.89
|Oil India
|488.05
|4.15
|0.86
|Hitachi Energy India
|25500.00
|-62.00
|-0.24
|Thermax
|3101.80
|-16.00
|-0.51
|Castrol India
|185.82
|-1.09
|-0.58
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.80
|-1.85
|-0.62
|Torrent Power
|1554.90
|-11.50
|-0.73
|Mahanagar Gas
|1207.30
|-12.50
|-1.02
|Coal India
|426.25
|-4.40
|-1.02
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|262.15
|-2.80
|-1.06
|NTPC
|377.55
|-4.35
|-1.14
|JSW Energy
|481.30
|-6.45
|-1.32
|ABB India
|5983.00
|-90.00
|-1.48
|Adani Power
|137.97
|-2.14
|-1.53
|Aegis Logistics
|677.85
|-10.60
|-1.54
|Gujarat State Petronet
|299.15
|-5.60
|-1.84
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|711.85
|-13.35
|-1.84
|GE Vernova T&D India
|3772.40
|-77.80
|-2.02
|Siemens
|3341.60
|-77.00
|-2.25
|Gujarat Gas
|398.05
|-9.35
|-2.30
|Indraprastha Gas
|166.79
|-4.07
|-2.38
|Tata Power Company
|368.35
|-9.20
|-2.44
|Reliance Industries
|1358.00
|-35.90
|-2.58
|GAIL (India)
|165.07
|-4.46
|-2.63
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.80
|-10.60
|-2.75
|NHPC
|73.14
|-2.19
|-2.91
|NLC India
|252.45
|-7.60
|-2.92
|CESC
|153.49
|-4.66
|-2.95
|Inox Wind
|89.19
|-2.94
|-3.19
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.50
|-14.25
|-3.25
|Adani Total Gas
|492.85
|-19.15
|-3.74
|SJVN
|70.24
|-2.79
|-3.82
|Adani Energy Solutions
|972.30
|-39.25
|-3.88
|Suzlon Energy
|40.95
|-1.72
|-4.03
|Reliance Power
|22.98
|-0.99
|-4.13
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.11
|-8.36
|-4.46
|Petronet LNG
|308.65
|-14.75
|-4.56
|Adani Green Energy
|903.55
|-43.80
|-4.62
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|14.47
|-0.78
|-5.11