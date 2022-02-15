Nifty ends 500 pts up on easing Ukraine-Russia tensions, Sensex soars 3%; Auto, banking stocks lead gains

Sensex ended 1,736.21 points or 3.08% higher at 58,142.05, and the Nifty 50 settled 509.70 points or 3.03% up at 17,352.50. All sectoral indices ended in the green

Bulls made a comeback on Dalal Street as Indian equity markets snapped the two-day losing streak today and ended higher with Nifty above 17,300, up over 500 points, led by buying across the sectors amid easing Ukraine Russia-tensions. “There are now reduced geopolitical tensions on the Russia Ukraine front; this has led to the Nifty seeing massive short covering,” Milan Vaishnav, CMT, MSTA, Consulting Technical Analyst and founder, Gemstone Equity Research & Advisory Services, told Financial Express Online. Sensex ended 1,736.21 points or 3.08% higher at 58,142.05, and the Nifty 50 settled 509.70 points or 3.03% up at 17,352.50. All sectoral indices ended in the green, led by auto, bank, realty, capital goods, PSU bank, IT and FMCG up 2-3 per cent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 2 per cent each.

Neeraj Chadawar, Head – Quantitative Equity Research, Axis Securities

“The market is currently in a consolidation phase. However, yesterday’s reaction was more intense due to Geo-political tension and the rising crude prices, which were weighing on investors’ sentiments, resulting in a rise in volatility. We believe investors should utilize this increase in volatility to build positions in quality large-cap and mid-cap stocks as the earning expectations for Indian corporates remain strong.”

“The long-term story for the equity market remains intact, as the positive structure emerging with an increase in Capex spending will enable banks to improve credit growth, and the overall increase in the budget expenditure in FY23 will help deliver broad-based growth moving forward. The earnings momentum would be the critical factor for the market performance, though it has been strong in the past few quarters and in line with expectations for the current quarter.”

“Cumulative and rolling net profit of NSE 500 universe for the last four quarters has touched an all-time high. Moreover, loss-making sectors have turned positive and contributed significantly to the net profitability over the same period. ROE for the broader market, too, is improving after a muted performance for several years. While in the medium term, other factors like bond yields have risen sharply recently, as domestic and global factors are weighing on the bond market. Higher-than-expected market borrowing by the government is also likely to put more short-term pressure on bond yields, which in turn, will keep the equity market’s valuation in check for some time.”

Palak Kothari, Research Associate, Choice Broking

“On a daily chart, Nifty index has taken support from 200 DMA as well as a lower band of Bollinger and formed a big bullish candle which covered the previous gap which suggests strength in the. On an Hourly Chart, the index has given closing above 21*50-HMA with the positive crossover which suggests upside momentum for the next session. Moreover, the daily momentum indicator Stochastic & MACD are also trading with a positive crossover which adds strength to prices. At present, the Index has support at 16800 levels while resistance comes at 17500 levels. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 37300 levels while resistance at 39000 levels.”

Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities

“Benchmark indices ended the day’s session on a positive note after a weak start, with Sensex and Nifty 50 recovering from Monday blues as oil prices ease a bit. Nifty 50 gained 509 points or 3.03% at 17,352 and sensex gained 1,736 points or 3.08% at 58,142. The rally was aided by gains in auto, information technology and banking stocks. Also, Market regains yesterday’s losses as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease. Rupee posts biggest single session rise against dollar since Jan 31. Nifty 50 formed a bullish candle on daily chart with index managed to close a day below good resistance zone of 17,300 and if index holds above 17300 mark then we may see more surge towards 17,600-17,800 mark which are another resistance zone on the upside.”

“Volatility gauge Index tanks by 10.31% to 20.61. Also, the broader market confirms an upward move and in turn market breadth was skewed in the favour of bulls. In the 50-share pack, Tata Motors was the biggest gainer, up 6.90% per cent. Cipla was the top loser in the pack, down by 3.46 per cent. Eicher Motors, Shree Cement and Bajaj Finance were other gainers in the pack. Crucial support for Nifty 50 is 17,000 while Nifty may face some resistance at 17,500.”