Nifty could hit 20k in 2023: BoFA Sec

The Nifty could hit 20,000 in the coming year, a 5% upside to its current levels, according to brokerage firm Bank of America (BofA) Securities. It said current valuations are expensive, with the Nifty trading at a 10% premium to its long-term average (LTA).

Anticipating the volatility to continue, the brokerage expects the index to swing between 17,000 and 20,000, led by a debate on the two scenarios of a protracted global revival, or a soft landing. With a base case of 19,500 — implying muted but positive returns — it recommends buying on dips.

In a scenario where inflation is sticky and concerns over global growth and Fed moves continue, there could be sharp cuts to Nifty FY24/25 earnings growth at 7-9%. Even then, valuations are unlikely to contract below the LTA, thanks to expected domestic flow support. Overall, the Nifty could trade at 17,000 and the house recommends buying on dips because Indian markets fall less and recover faster during global recessions.

In case of a soft landing, Nifty could trade at 20k despite a cut to its FY24/25 earnings growth at 8-12%.

“The Nifty has swung 20% and is up 5% year-to-date (YTD), and while 2022 was all about rate hikes and inflation, 2023 will be dominated by macro factors and geopolitical issues,” said Amish Shah, MD and head of research (India), BoFA Securities. “While India outperformed emerging markets in 2022, our view is that India will continue to outperform the developed markets but underperform emerging market peers.”

However, with foreign institutional investors (FII) having consistently pulled out money from India, the brokerage sees support to the indices from domestic flows. Data show that since the October 21 peak, FIIs have largely been net sellers, having withdrawn $28 billion. The firm’s analysis indicates that even on a conservative note, EPFO, NPS, SIPs could contribute $20 billion of flows into India’s equities, thus providing a downside support.

Based on the weighted average of constituents’ valuation, the Nifty is at a 20.3x one-year forward P/E (8% premium to its LTA). The house argues that the Nifty’s historical average, too, should be looked at from the same lens. This way, it has arrived at an LTA multiple of 18.8x for the Nifty, vis-à-vis the Bloomberg consensus of 15.9x. On a relative basis, the MSCI India premium to the World and EM remains elevated at 98% and 41%, respectively. However, this premium is expected to erode owing to slowing global growth and an imminent earnings cut. Strong and sticky domestic flows should limit the downside and Nifty could trend towards its LTA of 18.8x one-year forward P/E.