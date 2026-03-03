|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15,280.76
|15,221.86
|10
|15,335.58
|15,262.35
|20
|15,240.53
|15,255.71
|50
|15,306.68
|15,327.41
|100
|15,598.25
|15,496.46
|200
|15,831.38
|15,547.54
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|KEI Industries
|5206.00
|125.60
|2.47
|Shree Cements
|26125.00
|50.00
|0.19
|Godrej Properties
|1733.50
|2.50
|0.14
|Phoenix Mills
|1648.60
|-10.00
|-0.60
|Polycab India
|8548.50
|-62.00
|-0.72
|Grasim Industries
|2777.30
|-22.50
|-0.80
|JK Cement
|5608.00
|-48.00
|-0.85
|Amber Enterprises India
|7884.50
|-89.50
|-1.12
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1377.30
|-15.70
|-1.13
|UltraTech Cement
|12521.00
|-156.00
|-1.23
|PNB Housing Finance
|813.30
|-11.45
|-1.39
|Dalmia Bharat
|1959.50
|-33.50
|-1.68
|PG Electroplast
|617.30
|-10.60
|-1.69
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|253.45
|-4.40
|-1.71
|LIC Housing Finance
|527.95
|-9.80
|-1.82
|Berger Paints (India)
|447.40
|-8.70
|-1.91
|Ambuja Cements
|490.75
|-9.65
|-1.93
|Blue Star
|1902.50
|-38.70
|-1.99
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|85.28
|-1.76
|-2.02
|Oberoi Realty
|1490.70
|-32.10
|-2.11
|Brigade Enterprises
|678.60
|-15.45
|-2.23
|Lodha Developers
|966.20
|-22.05
|-2.23
|Kajaria Ceramics
|935.60
|-21.50
|-2.25
|DLF
|590.20
|-13.65
|-2.26
|ACC
|1553.20
|-39.20
|-2.46
|The Ramco Cements
|1099.90
|-29.90
|-2.65
|Asian Paints
|2307.10
|-69.10
|-2.91
|Havells India
|1354.00
|-43.10
|-3.08
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10151.00
|-377.00
|-3.58
|Voltas
|1499.10
|-62.20
|-3.98