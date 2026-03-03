|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|37,515.62
|37,559.72
|10
|37,682.36
|37,513.61
|20
|37,069.53
|37,211.49
|50
|36,643.68
|36,951.88
|100
|37,300.43
|37,181.38
|200
|37,790.21
|37,474.5
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|V-Guard Industries
|311.60
|-1.60
|-0.51
|Century Plyboards (India)
|729.75
|-5.30
|-0.72
|Whirlpool of India
|914.35
|-7.50
|-0.81
|Amber Enterprises India
|7884.50
|-89.50
|-1.12
|Titan Company
|4270.30
|-57.20
|-1.32
|PG Electroplast
|617.30
|-10.60
|-1.69
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|253.45
|-4.40
|-1.71
|Blue Star
|1902.50
|-38.70
|-1.99
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|401.75
|-8.35
|-2.04
|Cera Sanitaryware
|4784.80
|-101.60
|-2.08
|Kajaria Ceramics
|935.60
|-21.50
|-2.25
|Bata India
|769.50
|-19.50
|-2.47
|Havells India
|1354.00
|-43.10
|-3.08
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10151.00
|-377.00
|-3.58
|Voltas
|1499.10
|-62.20
|-3.98