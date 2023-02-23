Nifty close below 17500 or 17350 today could drag NSE index to 17035-16600 levels

After falling over 1% a day before, domestic indices remained flat on the monthly F&O expiry. The Nifty 50 was trading around 17500, while Sensex stayed below 59600. If Nifty settles below 17,500 today, or breaks the 17,350 level, then the lower targets of 17,035 & 16,600 are expected in the coming weeks. “Worst Case Scenario: If we do close below 17,500 or break 17,350 – Expect lower targets of 17,035 & 16,600 in the coming weeks. Above levels will help us navigate this phase of “make or break” for the Indian Indices,” tweeted Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial Services Ltd.

Markets have remained volatile for the past few days and a possible reversal is expected near the crucial demand area of 17,500-17,450. “Post the Ukraine-Russia crisis, markets are getting into a 200 DEMA stress test for the third time now. Earlier lows were 16,747 in September 22, 17,353 in early Feb & today’s low of 17,455. 17,500-17,450 is a crucial demand area from where one can expect a possible reversal on the charts. Bullish RSI Divergence is seen on the daily charts of Nifty. BN remains a weaker link & needs a strong thrust of short-covering + fresh buying. PCR bouncing back from oversold territory in Nifty & Bank Nifty,” Rahul Sharma said.

US markets have been falling on rate hike fears. Earlier this week, the major three indices, Dow Jones, S&P500 and Nasdaq fell 2% but now underperformance in US markets may stop and can possibly reverse to outperformance. “FII Cash selling has subsided in the last 10-11 trading sessions while primary bearish action has been in Derivatives, especially Banknifty. The ratio Chart of Nifty 500 (India) vs S&P 500 (USA) has seen a pullback to its important support of 3.60-3.65 from where one can expect a reversal. This means the underperformance in US markets should stop and can possibly reverse to outperformance in the next 2-3 months,” he added.