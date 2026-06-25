Auto stocks are in the spotlight today, with the Nifty Auto index climbing nearly 3% in the intra-day trading session.

The rally was broad-based. Maruti Suzuki India gained more than 4.5%, while TVS Motor Company and Mahindra & Mahindra rose over 4% each. Ashok Leyland, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors also traded firmly in positive territory.

The brokerage house Nuvama expects healthy wholesale growth across passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles and tractors in June 2026 despite seasonal challenges.

Nuvama in its report noted, “We reckon the wholesales uptrend shall sustain in Jun-26 despite the inauspicious period (Adhik Maas) for a part of the month.”

Demand momentum remains intact

Nuvama believes the auto industry is benefiting from a combination of improved affordability, better financing availability and healthy export demand.

The report added that the exports are likely to remain supportive for most original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). This would help the companies maintain growth momentum even as parts of the month are traditionally considered less favourable for vehicle purchases.

“PV volumes likely to expand over 20% while 2Ws, CVs and tractors to post growth of over 10%,” added Nuvama in its report.

Passenger vehicle makers could remain in focus

Within the passenger vehicle segment, Nuvama expects demand to remain strong. According to the brokerage house report, this will be supported by new product launches and improved financing conditions.

“PV industry volumes likely to log double-digit growth in June 2026,” added Nuvama.

Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles are expected to be among the stronger performers.

As per the Nuvama report, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles could post volume growth of around 55% year-on-year, while Mahindra & Mahindra’s automotive business could see growth of about 24%.

Maruti Suzuki India is also expected to report growth, although at a comparatively slower pace.

Nuvama expects passenger vehicles to remain one of the fastest-growing segments in the domestic automobile market over the next few years.

Two-wheelers continue to benefit from rural demand

The brokerage also remains constructive on the two-wheeler segment.

Nuvama noted, “2W industry volumes shall expand in double digits in Jun-26.”

Among the listed players, TVS Motor Company and Eicher Motors’ Royal Enfield division are expected to deliver some of the strongest growth rates. Bajaj Auto is also projected to report healthy volume expansion.

However, Hero MotoCorp may see slightly softer numbers due to a high base effect from the previous year.

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Commercial vehicles and tractors also showing resilience

Nuvama expects commercial vehicle demand to remain positive despite some moderation compared with the second half of FY26.

The brokerage said, “CV industry volumes anticipated to grow in double digits in Jun-26.”

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles is expected to outperform peers, helped by newer products and better operating economics.

Which stocks does Nuvama prefer?

The brokerage has identified a select group of preferred names.

The brokerage report, “Our preferred OEM picks are Hyundai, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, TVS Motor Company and Eicher Motors.”

The brokerage also highlighted that “Key outperformers are likely to be Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and M&M in PVs, EIM-RE and TVSL in 2Ws, and TMCV in CVs.”

Auto stocks: The focus now

The focus will now be on the June wholesale numbers, export trends and demand indicators across urban and rural markets, which could determine whether the current momentum in auto stocks continues through the coming quarters.