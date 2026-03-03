|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|28,206.74
|28,274.09
|10
|28,153.24
|28,175.67
|20
|27,899.47
|28,001.03
|50
|27,780.74
|27,759.65
|100
|27,511.97
|27,307.3
|200
|26,043.86
|26,307.32
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Tube Investments of India
|2837.60
|84.20
|3.06
|Ashok Leyland
|209.01
|-2.09
|-0.99
|TVS Motor Company
|3813.10
|-56.60
|-1.46
|Bharat Forge
|1879.30
|-31.90
|-1.67
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.30
|-63.10
|-1.86
|Bajaj Auto
|9776.00
|-196.50
|-1.97
|Hero MotoCorp
|5591.50
|-118.50
|-2.08
|Eicher Motors
|7826.00
|-184.50
|-2.30
|Bosch
|35370.00
|-1,055.00
|-2.90
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.60
|-12.05
|-3.15
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14388.00
|-469.00
|-3.16
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|517.25
|-17.25
|-3.23
|Exide Industries
|322.80
|-11.50
|-3.44
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|128.65
|-4.69
|-3.52
|UNO Minda
|1140.40
|-48.10
|-4.05