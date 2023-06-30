scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Nifty at all-time high above 19,100, Sensex, Bank Nifty hit fresh record highs too; bulls take charge on D-St

The Nifty 50 kicked off the day at its record high of 19,076.85. The Sensex, on the other hand, breached the 64,000 level and soared to a fresh all-time high of 64,311.54 during early trade on Friday.

Written by Zoya Springwala
Updated:
nifty 50, bank nifty, sensex
Bank Nifty hit a new all-time high at 44,666.6.

Benchmark domestic indices Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty hit fresh record highs in trade on Friday, extending gains from Wednesday’s session. Nifty crossed the 19,100 mark, rising 125.35 points, Sensex surged in morning trade to cross 64,400, up 470 points while Bank Nifty, on the other hand, set a new lifetime high at 44,666.6. The indices previously hit this record on Wednesday.

Asian Paints, Power Grid, Bajaj Auto, Infosys and Bajaj Finance are the top winners on the NSE Nifty 50 index, with Asian Paints gaining 2.74%. Adani Ports & SEZ, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Steel and Hindalco are the laggards on the index, with Adani Ports lower by 0.95%.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-06-2023 at 09:45 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS