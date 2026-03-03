|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13,014.77
|12,973.25
|10
|13,035.48
|13,018.19
|20
|13,106.39
|13,073.45
|50
|13,187.16
|13,117.01
|100
|13,091.94
|13,067.18
|200
|12,911.44
|12,987.21
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Hindalco Industries
|940.00
|15.30
|1.65
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.20
|2.50
|0.89
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1294.40
|8.10
|0.63
|ITC
|314.90
|1.30
|0.41
|Cipla
|1351.60
|3.40
|0.25
|ICICI Bank
|1374.00
|-4.90
|-0.36
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.10
|-2.10
|-0.51
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.80
|-1.85
|-0.62
|Grasim Industries
|2777.30
|-22.50
|-0.80
|Axis Bank
|1372.30
|-11.60
|-0.84
|Infosys
|1288.90
|-11.20
|-0.86
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.50
|-23.90
|-0.91
|Tech Mahindra
|1345.40
|-12.40
|-0.91
|State Bank of India
|1189.90
|-11.80
|-0.98
|Coal India
|426.25
|-4.40
|-1.02
|NTPC
|377.55
|-4.35
|-1.14
|Wipro
|198.57
|-2.39
|-1.19
|HCL Technologies
|1371.00
|-18.10
|-1.30
|Bajaj Auto
|9776.00
|-196.50
|-1.97
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.60
|-12.05
|-3.15
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14388.00
|-469.00
|-3.16