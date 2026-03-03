|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|33,423.79
|33,321.25
|10
|33,394.78
|33,346.62
|20
|33,288.76
|33,289.45
|50
|33,142.09
|33,140.27
|100
|32,994.25
|32,858.18
|200
|32,231.87
|32,214.2
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Hindalco Industries
|940.00
|15.30
|1.65
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.20
|2.50
|0.89
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1752.50
|15.50
|0.89
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1294.40
|8.10
|0.63
|ITC
|314.90
|1.30
|0.41
|Cipla
|1351.60
|3.40
|0.25
|JSW Steel
|1267.30
|2.60
|0.21
|Divi's Laboratories
|6403.50
|-5.00
|-0.08
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|2032.20
|-5.00
|-0.25
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.20
|-6.10
|-0.32
|ICICI Bank
|1374.00
|-4.90
|-0.36
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|7791.50
|-30.00
|-0.38
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.10
|-2.10
|-0.51
|Tata Steel
|211.01
|-1.32
|-0.62
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.80
|-1.85
|-0.62
|Britannia Industries
|5959.00
|-43.50
|-0.72
|Hindustan Unilever
|2320.60
|-17.50
|-0.75
|Grasim Industries
|2777.30
|-22.50
|-0.80
|Axis Bank
|1372.30
|-11.60
|-0.84
|Infosys
|1288.90
|-11.20
|-0.86
|Tech Mahindra
|1345.40
|-12.40
|-0.91
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.50
|-23.90
|-0.91
|Nestle India
|1279.70
|-12.00
|-0.93
|HDFC Bank
|879.40
|-8.35
|-0.94
|State Bank of India
|1189.90
|-11.80
|-0.98
|Coal India
|426.25
|-4.40
|-1.02
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|707.30
|-8.00
|-1.12
|NTPC
|377.55
|-4.35
|-1.14
|Wipro
|198.57
|-2.39
|-1.19
|UltraTech Cement
|12521.00
|-156.00
|-1.23
|LTIMindtree
|4404.40
|-57.60
|-1.29
|HCL Technologies
|1371.00
|-18.10
|-1.30
|Titan Company
|4270.30
|-57.20
|-1.32
|Tata Consumer Products
|1125.20
|-15.80
|-1.38
|IndusInd Bank
|942.50
|-14.25
|-1.49
|Adani Enterprises
|2124.60
|-37.20
|-1.72
|Bajaj Finance
|978.25
|-17.65
|-1.77
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.30
|-63.10
|-1.86
|Bajaj Auto
|9776.00
|-196.50
|-1.97
|Hero MotoCorp
|5591.50
|-118.50
|-2.08
|UPL
|622.85
|-14.55
|-2.28
|Eicher Motors
|7826.00
|-184.50
|-2.30
|Bajaj Finserv
|1941.90
|-51.50
|-2.58
|Reliance Industries
|1358.00
|-35.90
|-2.58
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.80
|-10.60
|-2.75
|Asian Paints
|2307.10
|-69.10
|-2.91
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.60
|-12.05
|-3.15
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14388.00
|-469.00
|-3.16
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1470.30
|-50.70
|-3.33
|Larsen & Toubro
|4066.70
|-211.60
|-4.95