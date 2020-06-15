Sensex, Nifty start the week down in red; here’s what keeping share markets on the edge today

It was not a merry opening for the banking stocks as both Nifty Bank and Nifty Private bank were seen down in the red over 2%.

Domestic benchmark indices started the week down in the red following their global peers who were seen slipping on Monday morning. S&P BSE Sensex started down 307 points or nearly 1% 33,564 points while the NSE Nifty 50 was hanging around the 9,919 mark. “The market has opened with a gap down this morning. 9700 is the support for the week – we need to keep above it to avoid further breakdown! If we do trigger this level, we can slide down to Friday’s low which was around 9550. On the upside, we need to trade above 10050 to start an upward journey. If we can cross 10050, we could go up to 10250 and then 10400,” said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Asian stock markets tumble: Stock markets in Asian opened on a weaker footing on Monday setting the stage Indian benchmark indices to follow their lead. Hang Seng was down 0.62% while the Nikkei 225 slipped over 1%. Even the SGX Nifty was down half a per cent during the morning hours of trade.

Sectoral Indices: While Nifty Media was the biggest gainer among the Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty Pharma was following close. It was not a merry opening for the banking stocks as both Nifty Bank and Nifty Private bank were seen down in the red over 2%.

Volatility returns: The fear gauge of Indian stock markets has been hovering around the same levels Since May 21, and today jumped up 3 levels. Analysts have warned this might not be a good sign as India VIX has failed to drop any further in the last 20 trading sessions. “India VIX saw mild uptick but remained below 32 mark, however we believe volatility to continue as gaps for market opening likely to keep participants on edge,” Yes Securities said.

Mid-cap, Small-cap indices outperform Nifty 50: Nifty Midcap 50, Midcap 100, Nifty Smallcap 100, Smallcap 25, and Nifty Small Cap 400 all outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 index on Monday morning gaining anywhere between 0.36% to 1.23% while the Nifty 50 was down 0.82% at 9,880 points.