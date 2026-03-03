|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31,696.96
|31,605.79
|10
|31,595.33
|31,555.4
|20
|31,235.87
|31,386.47
|50
|31,108.28
|31,233.01
|100
|31,348.94
|31,160.08
|200
|31,029.32
|31,072.75
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Solar Industries India
|13989.00
|485.00
|3.59
|Muthoot Finance
|3471.90
|118.40
|3.53
|Bharat Electronics
|453.95
|9.25
|2.08
|Bharat Dynamics
|1268.00
|2.80
|0.22
|Shree Cements
|26125.00
|50.00
|0.19
|Divi's Laboratories
|6403.50
|-5.00
|-0.08
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|2032.20
|-5.00
|-0.25
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.20
|-6.10
|-0.32
|Max Financial Services
|1806.80
|-6.60
|-0.36
|ICICI Bank
|1374.00
|-4.90
|-0.36
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.10
|-2.10
|-0.51
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2209.80
|-15.10
|-0.68
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1083.60
|-8.35
|-0.76
|HDFC Bank
|879.40
|-8.35
|-0.94
|SRF
|2537.00
|-25.20
|-0.98
|United Spirits
|1366.60
|-14.20
|-1.03
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|707.30
|-8.00
|-1.12
|Persistent Systems
|4673.40
|-59.60
|-1.26
|TVS Motor Company
|3813.10
|-56.60
|-1.46
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1703.70
|-27.10
|-1.57
|Bajaj Finance
|978.25
|-17.65
|-1.77
|Coforge
|1162.70
|-23.10
|-1.95
|BSE
|2643.60
|-63.50
|-2.35
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|259.10
|-6.38
|-2.40
|Indian Hotels Company
|651.00
|-16.05
|-2.41
|Bajaj Finserv
|1941.90
|-51.50
|-2.58
|One97 Communications
|1059.40
|-38.90
|-3.54
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10151.00
|-377.00
|-3.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|746.50
|-27.90
|-3.60
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4520.40
|-306.80
|-6.36