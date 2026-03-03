|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20,728.83
|20,654.55
|10
|20,698.83
|20,674.97
|20
|20,659.67
|20,682.99
|50
|20,816.26
|20,736.78
|100
|20,806.76
|20,686.08
|200
|20,441.47
|20,404.35
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1752.50
|15.50
|0.89
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4369.20
|35.90
|0.83
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1294.40
|8.10
|0.63
|ITC
|314.90
|1.30
|0.41
|Cipla
|1351.60
|3.40
|0.25
|Shree Cements
|26125.00
|50.00
|0.19
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|2032.20
|-5.00
|-0.25
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.20
|-6.10
|-0.32
|ICICI Bank
|1374.00
|-4.90
|-0.36
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|7791.50
|-30.00
|-0.38
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.10
|-2.10
|-0.51
|Britannia Industries
|5959.00
|-43.50
|-0.72
|Hindustan Unilever
|2320.60
|-17.50
|-0.75
|Infosys
|1288.90
|-11.20
|-0.86
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.50
|-23.90
|-0.91
|Nestle India
|1279.70
|-12.00
|-0.93
|HDFC Bank
|879.40
|-8.35
|-0.94
|State Bank of India
|1189.90
|-11.80
|-0.98
|Wipro
|198.57
|-2.39
|-1.19
|UltraTech Cement
|12521.00
|-156.00
|-1.23
|HCL Technologies
|1371.00
|-18.10
|-1.30
|Titan Company
|4270.30
|-57.20
|-1.32
|Pidilite Industries
|1465.50
|-26.50
|-1.78
|Bajaj Auto
|9776.00
|-196.50
|-1.97
|Bajaj Finserv
|1941.90
|-51.50
|-2.58
|Reliance Industries
|1358.00
|-35.90
|-2.58
|Bosch
|35370.00
|-1,055.00
|-2.90
|Asian Paints
|2307.10
|-69.10
|-2.91
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14388.00
|-469.00
|-3.16
|Larsen & Toubro
|4066.70
|-211.60
|-4.95