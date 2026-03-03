|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7,644.77
|7,595.62
|10
|7,672.85
|7,617.6
|20
|7,588.35
|7,589.52
|50
|7,495.58
|7,519.13
|100
|7,478.73
|7,430.67
|200
|7,242.16
|7,241.15
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Bharat Electronics
|453.95
|9.25
|2.08
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.20
|-6.10
|-0.32
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.10
|-2.10
|-0.51
|Tata Steel
|211.01
|-1.32
|-0.62
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.80
|-1.85
|-0.62
|State Bank of India
|1189.90
|-11.80
|-0.98
|Trent
|3848.50
|-51.00
|-1.31
|Eternal
|242.87
|-3.43
|-1.39
|Adani Enterprises
|2124.60
|-37.20
|-1.72
|Bajaj Finance
|978.25
|-17.65
|-1.77
|Shriram Finance
|1052.50
|-26.90
|-2.49
|Reliance Industries
|1358.00
|-35.90
|-2.58
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.60
|-12.05
|-3.15
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14388.00
|-469.00
|-3.16
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4520.40
|-306.80
|-6.36