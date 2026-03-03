|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26,222.45
|26,115.41
|10
|26,247.04
|26,181.74
|20
|26,241.67
|26,208.55
|50
|26,299.83
|26,246.27
|100
|26,339.68
|26,178.49
|200
|25,951.41
|25,857.57
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|28.01
|1.89
|7.24
|Solar Industries India
|13989.00
|485.00
|3.59
|Hindustan Zinc
|617.65
|13.85
|2.29
|Bharat Electronics
|453.95
|9.25
|2.08
|Hindalco Industries
|940.00
|15.30
|1.65
|Siemens Energy India
|2972.70
|41.80
|1.43
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|3951.60
|38.40
|0.98
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1752.50
|15.50
|0.89
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.20
|2.50
|0.89
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4369.20
|35.90
|0.83
|Vedanta
|723.35
|4.95
|0.69
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1294.40
|8.10
|0.63
|ITC
|314.90
|1.30
|0.41
|Cipla
|1351.60
|3.40
|0.25
|JSW Steel
|1267.30
|2.60
|0.21
|Shree Cements
|26125.00
|50.00
|0.19
|Divi's Laboratories
|6403.50
|-5.00
|-0.08
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|2032.20
|-5.00
|-0.25
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.20
|-6.10
|-0.32
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1895.50
|-6.00
|-0.32
|ICICI Bank
|1374.00
|-4.90
|-0.36
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|7791.50
|-30.00
|-0.38
|Jindal Steel
|1237.80
|-6.40
|-0.51
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.10
|-2.10
|-0.51
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.80
|-1.85
|-0.62
|Tata Steel
|211.01
|-1.32
|-0.62
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2209.80
|-15.10
|-0.68
|Britannia Industries
|5959.00
|-43.50
|-0.72
|Hindustan Unilever
|2320.60
|-17.50
|-0.75
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1083.60
|-8.35
|-0.76
|Grasim Industries
|2777.30
|-22.50
|-0.80
|Hyundai Motor India
|2148.00
|-17.40
|-0.80
|Axis Bank
|1372.30
|-11.60
|-0.84
|Infosys
|1288.90
|-11.20
|-0.86
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|841.95
|-7.45
|-0.88
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.50
|-23.90
|-0.91
|Tech Mahindra
|1345.40
|-12.40
|-0.91
|Nestle India
|1279.70
|-12.00
|-0.93
|HDFC Bank
|879.40
|-8.35
|-0.94
|State Bank of India
|1189.90
|-11.80
|-0.98
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|10695.00
|-109.00
|-1.01
|Coal India
|426.25
|-4.40
|-1.02
|United Spirits
|1366.60
|-14.20
|-1.03
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|707.30
|-8.00
|-1.12
|NTPC
|377.55
|-4.35
|-1.14
|Avenue Supermarts
|3802.50
|-45.10
|-1.17
|Wipro
|198.57
|-2.39
|-1.19
|UltraTech Cement
|12521.00
|-156.00
|-1.23
|LTIMindtree
|4404.40
|-57.60
|-1.29
|HCL Technologies
|1371.00
|-18.10
|-1.30
|Trent
|3848.50
|-51.00
|-1.31
|JSW Energy
|481.30
|-6.45
|-1.32
|Titan Company
|4270.30
|-57.20
|-1.32
|Varun Beverages
|445.30
|-6.10
|-1.35
|Tata Consumer Products
|1125.20
|-15.80
|-1.38
|Eternal
|242.87
|-3.43
|-1.39
|TVS Motor Company
|3813.10
|-56.60
|-1.46
|ABB India
|5983.00
|-90.00
|-1.48
|Adani Power
|137.97
|-2.14
|-1.53
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1703.70
|-27.10
|-1.57
|Zydus Lifesciences
|906.90
|-14.80
|-1.61
|Adani Enterprises
|2124.60
|-37.20
|-1.72
|Bajaj Finance
|978.25
|-17.65
|-1.77
|Pidilite Industries
|1465.50
|-26.50
|-1.78
|Power Finance Corporation
|406.20
|-7.60
|-1.84
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|711.85
|-13.35
|-1.84
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.30
|-63.10
|-1.86
|Ambuja Cements
|490.75
|-9.65
|-1.93
|Bajaj Auto
|9776.00
|-196.50
|-1.97
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|85.28
|-1.76
|-2.02
|Bank of Baroda
|315.20
|-6.75
|-2.10
|Lodha Developers
|966.20
|-22.05
|-2.23
|Siemens
|3341.60
|-77.00
|-2.25
|DLF
|590.20
|-13.65
|-2.26
|Eicher Motors
|7826.00
|-184.50
|-2.30
|Indian Hotels Company
|651.00
|-16.05
|-2.41
|Canara Bank
|153.56
|-3.81
|-2.42
|Tata Power Company
|368.35
|-9.20
|-2.44
|Shriram Finance
|1052.50
|-26.90
|-2.49
|Jio Financial Services
|249.00
|-6.40
|-2.51
|Bajaj Finserv
|1941.90
|-51.50
|-2.58
|Reliance Industries
|1358.00
|-35.90
|-2.58
|Punjab National Bank
|126.05
|-3.39
|-2.62
|GAIL (India)
|165.07
|-4.46
|-2.63
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.80
|-10.60
|-2.75
|Bosch
|35370.00
|-1,055.00
|-2.90
|Asian Paints
|2307.10
|-69.10
|-2.91
|Info Edge (India)
|998.50
|-31.10
|-3.02
|Havells India
|1354.00
|-43.10
|-3.08
|REC
|338.95
|-10.85
|-3.10
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.60
|-12.05
|-3.15
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14388.00
|-469.00
|-3.16
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1470.30
|-50.70
|-3.33
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1176.00
|-41.50
|-3.41
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|128.65
|-4.69
|-3.52
|Adani Energy Solutions
|972.30
|-39.25
|-3.88
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|99.34
|-4.21
|-4.07
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.11
|-8.36
|-4.46
|Adani Green Energy
|903.55
|-43.80
|-4.62
|Larsen & Toubro
|4066.70
|-211.60
|-4.95
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4520.40
|-306.80
|-6.36