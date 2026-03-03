Facebook Pixel Code
Nifty100 Equal Weight Index

NSE
BSE

NIFTY100 EQUAL WEIGHT

Nifty100 Equal Weight
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
33403.3 Closed
-1.37-462.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST
Nifty100 Equal Weight Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32,876.25₹33,602.75
₹33,403.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27,699.35₹34,549.50
₹33,403.30
Open Price
₹32,893.45
Prev. Close
₹33,865.85

Nifty100 Equal Weight Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
534,135.4934,067.82
1034,062.0334,048.93
2033,907.9633,940.2
5033,725.233,774.38
10033,714.5133,579.12
20033,189.4733,095.76

Nifty100 Equal Weight Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

Nifty100 Equal Weight Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Bharat Electronics		453.959.252.08
Hindalco Industries		940.0015.301.65
Hindustan Aeronautics		3951.6038.400.98
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1752.5015.500.89
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		282.202.500.89
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		4369.2035.900.83
Vedanta		723.354.950.69
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		1294.408.100.63
ITC		314.901.300.41
Cipla		1351.603.400.25
JSW Steel		1267.302.600.21
Shree Cements		26125.0050.000.19
Divi's Laboratories		6403.50-5.00-0.08
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		568.95-0.60-0.11
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		653.55-0.95-0.15
SBI Life Insurance Company		2032.20-5.00-0.25
Bharti Airtel		1873.20-6.10-0.32
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		1895.50-6.00-0.32
ICICI Bank		1374.00-4.90-0.36
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		7791.50-30.00-0.38
Jindal Steel		1237.80-6.40-0.51
Kotak Mahindra Bank		413.10-2.10-0.51
Tata Steel		211.01-1.32-0.62
Power Grid Corporation of India		296.80-1.85-0.62
Britannia Industries		5959.00-43.50-0.72
Hindustan Unilever		2320.60-17.50-0.75
Grasim Industries		2777.30-22.50-0.80
Axis Bank		1372.30-11.60-0.84
Infosys		1288.90-11.20-0.86
Life Insurance Corporation of India		841.95-7.45-0.88
Tata Consultancy Services		2613.50-23.90-0.91
Tech Mahindra		1345.40-12.40-0.91
Nestle India		1279.70-12.00-0.93
HDFC Bank		879.40-8.35-0.94
State Bank of India		1189.90-11.80-0.98
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		10695.00-109.00-1.01
Coal India		426.25-4.40-1.02
United Spirits		1366.60-14.20-1.03
Bharat Heavy Electricals		262.15-2.80-1.06
HDFC Life Insurance Company		707.30-8.00-1.12
NTPC		377.55-4.35-1.14
Avenue Supermarts		3802.50-45.10-1.17
Wipro		198.57-2.39-1.19
UltraTech Cement		12521.00-156.00-1.23
LTIMindtree		4404.40-57.60-1.29
HCL Technologies		1371.00-18.10-1.30
Trent		3848.50-51.00-1.31
Titan Company		4270.30-57.20-1.32
JSW Energy		481.30-6.45-1.32
Varun Beverages		445.30-6.10-1.35
Tata Consumer Products		1125.20-15.80-1.38
Eternal		242.87-3.43-1.39
TVS Motor Company		3813.10-56.60-1.46
ABB India		5983.00-90.00-1.48
IndusInd Bank		942.50-14.25-1.49
Adani Power		137.97-2.14-1.53
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1703.70-27.10-1.57
Zydus Lifesciences		906.90-14.80-1.61
Adani Enterprises		2124.60-37.20-1.72
Bajaj Finance		978.25-17.65-1.77
Pidilite Industries		1465.50-26.50-1.78
Power Finance Corporation		406.20-7.60-1.84
Mahindra & Mahindra		3334.30-63.10-1.86
Ambuja Cements		490.75-9.65-1.93
Bajaj Auto		9776.00-196.50-1.97
Union Bank of India		198.13-4.14-2.05
Hero MotoCorp		5591.50-118.50-2.08
Dabur India		507.60-10.90-2.10
Bank of Baroda		315.20-6.75-2.10
Lodha Developers		966.20-22.05-2.23
Siemens		3341.60-77.00-2.25
DLF		590.20-13.65-2.26
Eicher Motors		7826.00-184.50-2.30
Canara Bank		153.56-3.81-2.42
Tata Power Company		368.35-9.20-2.44
Shriram Finance		1052.50-26.90-2.49
Jio Financial Services		249.00-6.40-2.51
Reliance Industries		1358.00-35.90-2.58
Bajaj Finserv		1941.90-51.50-2.58
Punjab National Bank		126.05-3.39-2.62
GAIL (India)		165.07-4.46-2.63
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		374.80-10.60-2.75
Bosch		35370.00-1,055.00-2.90
Asian Paints		2307.10-69.10-2.91
NHPC		73.14-2.19-2.91
Info Edge (India)		998.50-31.10-3.02
Havells India		1354.00-43.10-3.08
REC		338.95-10.85-3.10
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		370.60-12.05-3.15
Maruti Suzuki India		14388.00-469.00-3.16
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1470.30-50.70-3.33
Godrej Consumer Products		1176.00-41.50-3.41
Samvardhana Motherson International		128.65-4.69-3.52
Adani Total Gas		492.85-19.15-3.74
Adani Energy Solutions		972.30-39.25-3.88
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		99.34-4.21-4.07
Indian Oil Corporation		179.11-8.36-4.46
Adani Green Energy		903.55-43.80-4.62
Larsen & Toubro		4066.70-211.60-4.95
InterGlobe Aviation		4520.40-306.80-6.36

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
