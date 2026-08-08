Here's the live share price of Nidhi Granites along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nidhi Granites
|-1.53
|-17.86
|-9.22
|-12.33
|24.63
|102.51
|41.78
|Midwest
|-0.15
|-11.29
|-13.32
|-23.32
|4.72
|1.55
|0.93
|Midwest Energy
|-17.86
|-24.33
|-22.31
|-40.84
|100.93
|357.49
|178.05
|Pokarna
|3.94
|-1.68
|8.43
|-12.82
|7.25
|34.67
|18.32
|Marble City India
|0.33
|-13.48
|25.04
|0.08
|-34.69
|88.56
|89.50
|Glittek Granites
|8.19
|51.66
|44.82
|70.27
|499.13
|182.01
|90.97
|Global Surfaces
|-0.57
|-31.49
|-52.47
|-70.60
|-75.26
|-47.46
|-30.47
|Pacific Industries
|0.11
|4.09
|-0.40
|-11.49
|-35.85
|-1.50
|-9.99
|Ravileela Granites
|5.11
|24.53
|65.21
|32.29
|90.31
|28.52
|41.32
|Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries
|-0.17
|-2.88
|-18.23
|-13.69
|-21.47
|3.65
|7.17
|Divyashakti
|0
|-1.75
|-3.31
|-5.54
|-22.90
|-10.21
|-10.35
|Aro Granite Industries
|2.20
|1.42
|-9.01
|-14.51
|-34.41
|-20.55
|-19.45
|Oriental Trimex
|2.77
|-8.29
|-24.75
|-30.20
|-46.78
|3.59
|-7.68
|Madhav Marbles & Granites
|-4.20
|-9.44
|-12.92
|-8.06
|-23.09
|-10.10
|-11.33
|Neelkanth Rock-Minerals
|14.91
|39.28
|193.28
|262.65
|234.44
|71.69
|44.49
|Inani Marbles & Industries
|0
|-14.06
|-20.64
|-48.82
|-50.46
|-24.60
|-18.08
|Shiva Granito Export
|0
|0
|10.62
|0.73
|-23.08
|17.78
|33.94
|Solid Stone Company
|-3.26
|-1.46
|-10.83
|-7.11
|-24.42
|-1.87
|-1.86
|Dhyaani Tradeventures
|5.66
|24.44
|12.82
|-26.49
|-45.63
|-37.12
|-20.50
|Mayur Floorings
|7.06
|1.25
|14.95
|9.67
|2.14
|16.68
|27.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nidhi Granites has gained 24.63% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Nidhi Granites has outperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|300.4
|292.49
|10
|313.62
|304.32
|20
|339.22
|323.05
|50
|364.68
|340.49
|100
|323.25
|339.99
|200
|356.79
|326.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nidhi Granites remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|Nidhi Granites - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting For Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results For Quar
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:24 PM IST IST
|Nidhi Granites - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 22, 2026, 05:57 AM IST IST
|Nidhi Granites - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Nidhi Granites - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Nidhi Granites - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Nidhi Granites Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1981PLC025677 and registration number is 025677. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nidhi Granites is ₹299.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nidhi Granites is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nidhi Granites is ₹239.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nidhi Granites are ₹300.00 and ₹287.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nidhi Granites stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nidhi Granites is ₹480.75 and 52-week low of Nidhi Granites is ₹181.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nidhi Granites has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, -17.86% for the past month, -9.22% over 3 months, 24.63% over 1 year, 102.51% across 3 years, and 41.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nidhi Granites are 31.24 and 10.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global