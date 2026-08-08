What is the share price of Nidhi Granites? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nidhi Granites is ₹299.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Nidhi Granites? The Nidhi Granites is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nidhi Granites? The market cap of Nidhi Granites is ₹239.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nidhi Granites? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nidhi Granites are ₹300.00 and ₹287.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nidhi Granites? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nidhi Granites stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nidhi Granites is ₹480.75 and 52-week low of Nidhi Granites is ₹181.45 as on .

How has the Nidhi Granites performed historically in terms of returns? The Nidhi Granites has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, -17.86% for the past month, -9.22% over 3 months, 24.63% over 1 year, 102.51% across 3 years, and 41.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nidhi Granites? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nidhi Granites are 31.24 and 10.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global