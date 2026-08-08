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Nidhi Granites Share Price

NSE
BSE

NIDHI GRANITES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of Nidhi Granites along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹299.80 Closed
-1.06₹ -3.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nidhi Granites Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹287.85₹300.00
₹299.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹181.45₹480.75
₹299.80
Open Price
₹288.00
Prev. Close
₹303.00
Volume
834

Source: Dion Global

Nidhi Granites Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nidhi Granites		-1.53-17.86-9.22-12.3324.63102.5141.78
Midwest		-0.15-11.29-13.32-23.324.721.550.93
Midwest Energy		-17.86-24.33-22.31-40.84100.93357.49178.05
Pokarna		3.94-1.688.43-12.827.2534.6718.32
Marble City India		0.33-13.4825.040.08-34.6988.5689.50
Glittek Granites		8.1951.6644.8270.27499.13182.0190.97
Global Surfaces		-0.57-31.49-52.47-70.60-75.26-47.46-30.47
Pacific Industries		0.114.09-0.40-11.49-35.85-1.50-9.99
Ravileela Granites		5.1124.5365.2132.2990.3128.5241.32
Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries		-0.17-2.88-18.23-13.69-21.473.657.17
Divyashakti		0-1.75-3.31-5.54-22.90-10.21-10.35
Aro Granite Industries		2.201.42-9.01-14.51-34.41-20.55-19.45
Oriental Trimex		2.77-8.29-24.75-30.20-46.783.59-7.68
Madhav Marbles & Granites		-4.20-9.44-12.92-8.06-23.09-10.10-11.33
Neelkanth Rock-Minerals		14.9139.28193.28262.65234.4471.6944.49
Inani Marbles & Industries		0-14.06-20.64-48.82-50.46-24.60-18.08
Shiva Granito Export		0010.620.73-23.0817.7833.94
Solid Stone Company		-3.26-1.46-10.83-7.11-24.42-1.87-1.86
Dhyaani Tradeventures		5.6624.4412.82-26.49-45.63-37.12-20.50
Mayur Floorings		7.061.2514.959.672.1416.6827.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nidhi Granites has gained 24.63% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Nidhi Granites has outperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).

Nidhi Granites Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nidhi Granites Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5300.4292.49
10313.62304.32
20339.22323.05
50364.68340.49
100323.25339.99
200356.79326.33

Source: Dion Global

Nidhi Granites Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nidhi Granites remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nidhi Granites Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTNidhi Granites - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting For Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results For Quar
Jul 24, 2026, 05:24 PM IST ISTNidhi Granites - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 22, 2026, 05:57 AM IST ISTNidhi Granites - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 13, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTNidhi Granites - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTNidhi Granites - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Nidhi Granites

Nidhi Granites Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1981PLC025677 and registration number is 025677. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Devan Pandya
    Chairperson & Director
  • Mr. Darpan Shah
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Shreya Pandya
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Sinkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Patankar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nidhi Granites Share Price

What is the share price of Nidhi Granites?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nidhi Granites is ₹299.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nidhi Granites?

The Nidhi Granites is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nidhi Granites?

The market cap of Nidhi Granites is ₹239.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nidhi Granites?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nidhi Granites are ₹300.00 and ₹287.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nidhi Granites?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nidhi Granites stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nidhi Granites is ₹480.75 and 52-week low of Nidhi Granites is ₹181.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nidhi Granites performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nidhi Granites has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, -17.86% for the past month, -9.22% over 3 months, 24.63% over 1 year, 102.51% across 3 years, and 41.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nidhi Granites?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nidhi Granites are 31.24 and 10.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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