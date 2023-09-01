What is the Market Cap of Nidhi Granites Ltd.? The market cap of Nidhi Granites Ltd. is ₹25.97 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nidhi Granites Ltd.? P/E ratio of Nidhi Granites Ltd. is 213.59 and PB ratio of Nidhi Granites Ltd. is 2.6 as on .

What is the share price of Nidhi Granites Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nidhi Granites Ltd. is ₹64.93 as on .