NIDHI GRANITES LTD.

Sector : Granites/Marbles | Smallcap | BSE
₹64.93 Closed
53.09
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nidhi Granites Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹64.93₹64.93
₹64.93
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.05₹109.09
₹64.93
Open Price
₹64.93
Prev. Close
₹61.84
Volume
1,058

Nidhi Granites Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R164.93
  • R264.93
  • R364.93
  • Pivot
    64.93
  • S164.93
  • S264.93
  • S364.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 564.5163.16
  • 1062.9967.05
  • 2062.7771.32
  • 5080.674.71
  • 10077.0375.35
  • 20076.0673.26

Nidhi Granites Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.00-22.73-12.26-3.099.96191.17113.59
26.7741.2763.7690.144.09343.88284.14
-0.25-2.89-9.335.245.245.245.24
3.426.4813.2829.74-43.568.929.27
-0.99-4.7460.5876.1352.03642.12665.55
5.9119.2227.7519.14-0.6889.78-17.19
4.307.0812.393.59-7.4968.19-8.12
-1.178.0217.0641.0732.30148.20-12.67
12.06-8.9981.2961.0369.73823.53403.21
-0.4013.4817.8232.04-8.8097.79-5.65
17.268.5311.250.90-6.13325.53109.91
1.01-5.21000.7665.2948.15
-3.8221.838.624.43-55.70-26.53-47.86
10.11102.647.9022.67153.21151.82151.82
-10.62-15.838.6020.818.99601.391.00
1.742.61-2.90-22.79-37.43-15.48-68.77
5.003.093.094.534.20272.66153.69
00-9.98-22.67132.00250.00-10.77
0.5913.336.2515.80-15.4281.8233.33
6.0115.38-15.4910.29-8.54226.0940.19

Nidhi Granites Ltd. Share Holdings

Nidhi Granites Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nidhi Granites Ltd.

Nidhi Granites Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1981PLC025677 and registration number is 025677. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Darpan Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Devan Pandya
    Chairperson & Director
  • Mr. Amit Sinkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Patankar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shreya Pandya
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Nidhi Granites Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nidhi Granites Ltd.?

The market cap of Nidhi Granites Ltd. is ₹25.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nidhi Granites Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nidhi Granites Ltd. is 213.59 and PB ratio of Nidhi Granites Ltd. is 2.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nidhi Granites Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nidhi Granites Ltd. is ₹64.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nidhi Granites Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nidhi Granites Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nidhi Granites Ltd. is ₹109.09 and 52-week low of Nidhi Granites Ltd. is ₹53.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

