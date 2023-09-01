Follow Us

NIDAN LABORATORIES AND HEALTHCARE LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹37.95 Closed
-0.26-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.50₹39.00
₹37.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.55₹76.55
₹37.95
Open Price
₹38.40
Prev. Close
₹38.05
Volume
65,000

Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R138.63
  • R239.57
  • R340.13
  • Pivot
    38.07
  • S137.13
  • S236.57
  • S335.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 556.8437.45
  • 1056.937.59
  • 2057.6138.52
  • 5053.840.69
  • 10044.542.31
  • 20043.9844.3

Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.54-5.94-12.34-13.64-16.94-67.73-67.73
-0.52-3.820.549.6613.16189.68312.51
3.860.467.8832.6151.28443.95414.50
-2.53-6.0216.5520.8210.53146.68117.90
-1.240.9812.5437.9542.09228.51301.72
0.454.0520.4538.7570.2970.2970.29
-0.34-6.469.5511.52-11.3022.29111.24
2.973.1321.9050.5749.24158.7382.74
-3.221.8621.0743.6652.4594.0794.07
1.12-4.269.9945.3366.46134.51134.51
3.14-1.284.342.60-4.61-24.8142.09
2.8712.5232.6530.7839.58-18.56-18.56
2.911.719.3927.5528.25196.2837.29
-4.7312.1512.1512.1512.1512.1512.15
-0.89-0.6223.6039.4081.5168.7268.72
-0.12-9.3017.4518.80-13.56-28.84-20.63
9.2622.8574.2691.8788.37196.8849.58
12.4224.6214.6278.5133.71-34.77-34.77
3.24-1.3948.0297.6796.00663.65463.90
7.2940.3097.41118.84153.28261.07259.98

Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd. Share Holdings

Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd.

Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33111MH2000PLC129883 and registration number is 129883. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other Hospital and Medical Care Activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Edwin Francis Dabre
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Tejal Anil Jayakar
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Krupesh Deepak Thakur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Ghanshyam Bide
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhinay Shashikant Nerurkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Karim Hakam Khimani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd.?

The market cap of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd. is ₹52.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd. is 0.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd. is ₹37.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd. is ₹76.55 and 52-week low of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd. is ₹30.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

