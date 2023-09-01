What is the Market Cap of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd.? The market cap of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd. is ₹52.75 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd.? P/E ratio of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd. is 0.76 as on .

What is the share price of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd. is ₹37.95 as on .