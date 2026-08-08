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Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Share Price

NSE
BSE

NIDAN LABORATORIES AND HEALTHCARE

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
Diagnostics

Here's the live share price of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.45 Closed
1.51₹ 0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.45₹13.45
₹13.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.50₹24.90
₹13.45
Open Price
₹13.45
Prev. Close
₹13.25
Volume
2,000

Source: Dion Global

Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare		0-0.74-8.19-20.88-30.13-30.02-35.20
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		-0.131.2214.1424.0524.7621.2817.44
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.59-4.335.395.94-15.4822.4130.04
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.651.651.651.651.650.550.33
Fortis Healthcare		1.07-1.720.797.168.0543.4031.98
Aster DM Quality Care		5.7810.2117.7652.0346.2740.0640.42
Global Health		3.569.9120.6125.399.6928.2128.51
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-7.10-5.861.567.996.0423.1328.95
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.800.6814.7525.439.1629.7627.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1.3914.9223.3933.6820.2317.62-0.14
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2815.6021.5218.8726.1010.796.34
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.059.4720.4735.534.9612.9528.16
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.500.8711.8435.7427.6942.9716.85
Park Medi World		-0.142.4218.8184.0497.5325.4714.59
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.31-0.5211.3912.6712.9417.31-4.20
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.419.5827.4128.2315.0214.178.28
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.694.3510.0621.1111.0026.0321.50
Thyrocare Technologies		4.1913.3928.1646.5334.3246.646.12
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.365.265.8729.3826.0337.6421.13
Nephrocare Health Services		1.835.2527.3731.5647.3013.788.05

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare has declined 30.13% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (24.76%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.48%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.44%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.04%).

Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51313.19
1013.213.22
2013.4313.36
5013.8213.81
10014.6514.67
20016.6816.43

Source: Dion Global

Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare

Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33111MH2000PLC129883 and registration number is 129883. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other Hospital and Medical Care Activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Edwin Dabre
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Tejal Jayakar
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Krupesh Thakur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Bide
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhinay Nerurkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Abhijeet Dhanegaonkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Share Price

What is the share price of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare is ₹13.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare?

The Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare?

The market cap of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare is ₹18.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare are ₹13.45 and ₹13.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare is ₹24.90 and 52-week low of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare is ₹11.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare has shown returns of 1.51% over the past day, -0.74% for the past month, -8.19% over 3 months, -30.13% over 1 year, -30.02% across 3 years, and -35.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare are 12.42 and 0.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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