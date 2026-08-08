Here's the live share price of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare
|0
|-0.74
|-8.19
|-20.88
|-30.13
|-30.02
|-35.20
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|-0.13
|1.22
|14.14
|24.05
|24.76
|21.28
|17.44
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.59
|-4.33
|5.39
|5.94
|-15.48
|22.41
|30.04
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.65
|1.65
|1.65
|1.65
|1.65
|0.55
|0.33
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.07
|-1.72
|0.79
|7.16
|8.05
|43.40
|31.98
|Aster DM Quality Care
|5.78
|10.21
|17.76
|52.03
|46.27
|40.06
|40.42
|Global Health
|3.56
|9.91
|20.61
|25.39
|9.69
|28.21
|28.51
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-7.10
|-5.86
|1.56
|7.99
|6.04
|23.13
|28.95
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.80
|0.68
|14.75
|25.43
|9.16
|29.76
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1.39
|14.92
|23.39
|33.68
|20.23
|17.62
|-0.14
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.28
|15.60
|21.52
|18.87
|26.10
|10.79
|6.34
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.05
|9.47
|20.47
|35.53
|4.96
|12.95
|28.16
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.50
|0.87
|11.84
|35.74
|27.69
|42.97
|16.85
|Park Medi World
|-0.14
|2.42
|18.81
|84.04
|97.53
|25.47
|14.59
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.31
|-0.52
|11.39
|12.67
|12.94
|17.31
|-4.20
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.41
|9.58
|27.41
|28.23
|15.02
|14.17
|8.28
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.69
|4.35
|10.06
|21.11
|11.00
|26.03
|21.50
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.19
|13.39
|28.16
|46.53
|34.32
|46.64
|6.12
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.36
|5.26
|5.87
|29.38
|26.03
|37.64
|21.13
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.83
|5.25
|27.37
|31.56
|47.30
|13.78
|8.05
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare has declined 30.13% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (24.76%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.48%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.44%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13
|13.19
|10
|13.2
|13.22
|20
|13.43
|13.36
|50
|13.82
|13.81
|100
|14.65
|14.67
|200
|16.68
|16.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33111MH2000PLC129883 and registration number is 129883. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other Hospital and Medical Care Activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare is ₹13.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare is ₹18.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare are ₹13.45 and ₹13.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare is ₹24.90 and 52-week low of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare is ₹11.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare has shown returns of 1.51% over the past day, -0.74% for the past month, -8.19% over 3 months, -30.13% over 1 year, -30.02% across 3 years, and -35.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare are 12.42 and 0.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global