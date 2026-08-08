What is the share price of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare is ₹13.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare? The Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare? The market cap of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare is ₹18.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare are ₹13.45 and ₹13.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare is ₹24.90 and 52-week low of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare is ₹11.50 as on .

How has the Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns? The Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare has shown returns of 1.51% over the past day, -0.74% for the past month, -8.19% over 3 months, -30.13% over 1 year, -30.02% across 3 years, and -35.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare are 12.42 and 0.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global