MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33111MH2000PLC129883 and registration number is 129883. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other Hospital and Medical Care Activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd. is ₹52.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd. is 0.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd. is ₹37.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd. is ₹76.55 and 52-week low of Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Ltd. is ₹30.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.