Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Nibe Ordnance and Maritime Share Price

NSE
BSE

NIBE ORDNANCE AND MARITIME

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Nibe Ordnance and Maritime along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.06 Closed
4.93₹ 0.52
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Nibe Ordnance and Maritime Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.06₹11.06
₹11.06
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.08₹11.06
₹11.06
Open Price
₹11.06
Prev. Close
₹10.54
Volume
1

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Nibe Ordnance and Maritime has gained 67.61% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 431.73%.

Nibe Ordnance and Maritime’s current P/E of -0.79x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Nibe Ordnance and Maritime Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nibe Ordnance and Maritime		15.5740.1840.1840.18431.73132.5067.61
Titan Company		-0.584.9911.9215.6638.5021.2323.70
Kalyan Jewellers India		-1.184.73-17.98-21.83-8.7650.8839.79
Thangamayil Jewellery		2.4220.7716.9671.92112.5799.0766.09
PC Jeweller		-6.94-9.89-9.20-30.83-12.1743.9425.82
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-3.46-3.11-14.65-8.27-1.25-12.44-7.66
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		10.280.49-19.35-20.27-18.85-6.72-4.09
Sky Gold and Diamonds		-4.296.780.9919.084.11123.12107.10
Senco Gold		-5.560.590.46-19.447.0214.648.54
Rajesh Exports		-11.00-16.77-27.98-24.51-12.21-39.59-23.39
Goldiam International		-2.26-3.99-8.71-13.90-3.1635.3237.77
D P Abhushan		-5.23-10.28-23.97-27.43-13.451.811.09
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		-10.41-1.45-0.6819.1519.156.013.57
Khazanchi Jewellers		-2.600.931.8126.9535.4871.2338.08
Motisons Jewellers		-4.9722.93-8.03-22.66-10.6414.338.37
Shanti Gold International		-5.64-0.20-2.02-13.94-11.28-3.91-2.36
Renaissance Global		1.40-3.10-5.362.39-8.4010.0814.51
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-4.57-12.23-16.85-23.79-10.5428.0513.50
Asian Star Company		-8.16-2.50-17.61-20.55-21.35-6.77-6.87
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery		-12.48-26.55-26.04-13.09-12.8488.6166.77

Over the last one year, Nibe Ordnance and Maritime has gained 431.73% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.50%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.76%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Nibe Ordnance and Maritime has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.79%).

Nibe Ordnance and Maritime Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Nibe Ordnance and Maritime Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.149.64
108.188.8
207.117.7
505.25.61
1003.60
2001.80

Nibe Ordnance and Maritime Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nibe Ordnance and Maritime remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Nibe Ordnance and Maritime Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 24, 2026, 11:10 PM ISTNibe Ordnance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Feb 12, 2026, 12:47 AM ISTNibe Ordnance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Feb 12, 2026, 12:43 AM ISTNibe Ordnance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 12, 2026, 12:38 AM ISTNibe Ordnance - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31,
Feb 12, 2026, 12:24 AM ISTNibe Ordnance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 11, 2026 - Unaudited Financial Results (S

About Nibe Ordnance and Maritime

Nibe Ordnance and Maritime Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L90000MH1984PLC034879 and registration number is 034879. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Working of diamonds and other precious and semi-precious stones including the working of industrial quality stones and synthetic or reconstructed precious or semi-precious stones. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Panwar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Ramesh Nibe
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Venkateswara Gowtama Mannava
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Bhagwan Krishna Gadade
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shilpa Ajay Bhatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Soonil V Bhokare
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Nibe Ordnance and Maritime Share Price

What is the share price of Nibe Ordnance and Maritime?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nibe Ordnance and Maritime is ₹11.06 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nibe Ordnance and Maritime?

The Nibe Ordnance and Maritime is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nibe Ordnance and Maritime?

The market cap of Nibe Ordnance and Maritime is ₹1.69 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nibe Ordnance and Maritime?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nibe Ordnance and Maritime are ₹11.06 and ₹11.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nibe Ordnance and Maritime?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nibe Ordnance and Maritime stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nibe Ordnance and Maritime is ₹11.06 and 52-week low of Nibe Ordnance and Maritime is ₹2.08 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Nibe Ordnance and Maritime performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nibe Ordnance and Maritime has shown returns of 4.93% over the past day, 40.18% for the past month, 40.18% over 3 months, 431.73% over 1 year, 132.5% across 3 years, and 67.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nibe Ordnance and Maritime?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nibe Ordnance and Maritime are -0.79 and 0.01 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Nibe Ordnance and Maritime News

More Nibe Ordnance and Maritime News
icon
Market Pulse