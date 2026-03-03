Here's the live share price of Nibe Ordnance and Maritime along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Nibe Ordnance and Maritime has gained 67.61% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 431.73%.
Nibe Ordnance and Maritime’s current P/E of -0.79x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nibe Ordnance and Maritime
|15.57
|40.18
|40.18
|40.18
|431.73
|132.50
|67.61
|Titan Company
|-0.58
|4.99
|11.92
|15.66
|38.50
|21.23
|23.70
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-1.18
|4.73
|-17.98
|-21.83
|-8.76
|50.88
|39.79
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|2.42
|20.77
|16.96
|71.92
|112.57
|99.07
|66.09
|PC Jeweller
|-6.94
|-9.89
|-9.20
|-30.83
|-12.17
|43.94
|25.82
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-3.46
|-3.11
|-14.65
|-8.27
|-1.25
|-12.44
|-7.66
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|10.28
|0.49
|-19.35
|-20.27
|-18.85
|-6.72
|-4.09
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|-4.29
|6.78
|0.99
|19.08
|4.11
|123.12
|107.10
|Senco Gold
|-5.56
|0.59
|0.46
|-19.44
|7.02
|14.64
|8.54
|Rajesh Exports
|-11.00
|-16.77
|-27.98
|-24.51
|-12.21
|-39.59
|-23.39
|Goldiam International
|-2.26
|-3.99
|-8.71
|-13.90
|-3.16
|35.32
|37.77
|D P Abhushan
|-5.23
|-10.28
|-23.97
|-27.43
|-13.45
|1.81
|1.09
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|-10.41
|-1.45
|-0.68
|19.15
|19.15
|6.01
|3.57
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|-2.60
|0.93
|1.81
|26.95
|35.48
|71.23
|38.08
|Motisons Jewellers
|-4.97
|22.93
|-8.03
|-22.66
|-10.64
|14.33
|8.37
|Shanti Gold International
|-5.64
|-0.20
|-2.02
|-13.94
|-11.28
|-3.91
|-2.36
|Renaissance Global
|1.40
|-3.10
|-5.36
|2.39
|-8.40
|10.08
|14.51
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-4.57
|-12.23
|-16.85
|-23.79
|-10.54
|28.05
|13.50
|Asian Star Company
|-8.16
|-2.50
|-17.61
|-20.55
|-21.35
|-6.77
|-6.87
|PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery
|-12.48
|-26.55
|-26.04
|-13.09
|-12.84
|88.61
|66.77
Over the last one year, Nibe Ordnance and Maritime has gained 431.73% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.50%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.76%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Nibe Ordnance and Maritime has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.79%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.14
|9.64
|10
|8.18
|8.8
|20
|7.11
|7.7
|50
|5.2
|5.61
|100
|3.6
|0
|200
|1.8
|0
In the latest quarter, Nibe Ordnance and Maritime remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 24, 2026, 11:10 PM IST
|Nibe Ordnance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Feb 12, 2026, 12:47 AM IST
|Nibe Ordnance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Feb 12, 2026, 12:43 AM IST
|Nibe Ordnance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 12, 2026, 12:38 AM IST
|Nibe Ordnance - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31,
|Feb 12, 2026, 12:24 AM IST
|Nibe Ordnance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 11, 2026 - Unaudited Financial Results (S
Nibe Ordnance and Maritime Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L90000MH1984PLC034879 and registration number is 034879. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Working of diamonds and other precious and semi-precious stones including the working of industrial quality stones and synthetic or reconstructed precious or semi-precious stones. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nibe Ordnance and Maritime is ₹11.06 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Nibe Ordnance and Maritime is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nibe Ordnance and Maritime is ₹1.69 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nibe Ordnance and Maritime are ₹11.06 and ₹11.06.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nibe Ordnance and Maritime stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nibe Ordnance and Maritime is ₹11.06 and 52-week low of Nibe Ordnance and Maritime is ₹2.08 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Nibe Ordnance and Maritime has shown returns of 4.93% over the past day, 40.18% for the past month, 40.18% over 3 months, 431.73% over 1 year, 132.5% across 3 years, and 67.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nibe Ordnance and Maritime are -0.79 and 0.01 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.