Here's the live share price of NHC Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|NHC Foods
|10.68
|5.56
|16.33
|40.74
|-1.72
|-9.78
|33.32
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, NHC Foods has declined 1.72% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, NHC Foods has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.03
|1.04
|10
|1.03
|1.04
|20
|1.05
|1.05
|50
|1.14
|1.07
|100
|1.01
|1.04
|200
|0.96
|1.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, NHC Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 13.67%, and public shareholding moved up to 86.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:07 AM IST IST
|NHC Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarte
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:05 AM IST IST
|NHC Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 01:31 AM IST IST
|NHC Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
|Jun 25, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|NHC Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for Allotment Of Equity Shares Upon Partial Conversion Of 1.50% Unsecured Foreign Currency
|Jun 12, 2026, 04:26 AM IST IST
|NHC Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Source: Dion Global
NHC Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122GJ1992PLC076277 and registration number is 076277. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Grinding and processing of spices. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 442.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 65.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NHC Foods is ₹1.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NHC Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of NHC Foods is ₹69.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of NHC Foods are ₹1.14 and ₹1.11.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NHC Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NHC Foods is ₹1.35 and 52-week low of NHC Foods is ₹0.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NHC Foods has shown returns of 4.59% over the past day, 5.56% for the past month, 16.33% over 3 months, -1.72% over 1 year, -9.78% across 3 years, and 33.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NHC Foods are 5.91 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global