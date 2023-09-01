Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.31
|-5.64
|-7.23
|45.54
|86.28
|574.10
|428.78
|-1.26
|-3.01
|0.35
|16.71
|11.14
|35.48
|94.09
|-0.89
|-6.91
|-3.14
|2.39
|20.66
|18.84
|36.66
|-1.73
|12.51
|34.84
|32.02
|17.68
|108.45
|106.52
|3.19
|1.91
|7.05
|30.79
|8.94
|60.11
|60.11
|3.06
|0.82
|27.73
|35.33
|53.74
|53.74
|53.74
|-0.64
|-1.32
|11.68
|9.26
|-7.74
|-1.08
|-17.12
|2.49
|3.88
|-2.02
|12.70
|0.96
|15.83
|15.83
|1.69
|-2.70
|-2.89
|-4.16
|21.93
|265.24
|592.07
|6.92
|7.43
|15.74
|31.94
|-5.08
|-10.19
|-10.19
|-0.84
|16.28
|33.23
|102.21
|200.85
|74.96
|74.96
|0.50
|-0.07
|43.38
|52.78
|35.27
|21.49
|21.49
|-4.01
|17.63
|42.97
|82.61
|33.49
|38.52
|62.09
|22.38
|26.72
|30.49
|30.49
|30.49
|30.49
|30.49
|2.49
|-1.16
|24.98
|48.38
|49.93
|197.93
|299.78
|2.76
|1.13
|22.03
|76.10
|54.52
|43.19
|-16.50
|-2.36
|13.87
|98.86
|149.15
|82.46
|89.78
|-35.35
|0.21
|0.53
|0.95
|22.42
|76.50
|175.16
|64.61
|4.34
|9.97
|18.95
|19.70
|16.36
|55.68
|-17.98
|-1.70
|-4.24
|0.19
|3.14
|7.60
|289.74
|385.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
NHC Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122GJ1992PLC076277 and registration number is 076277. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Grinding and processing of spices. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 152.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of NHC Foods Ltd. is ₹55.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of NHC Foods Ltd. is 30.5 and PB ratio of NHC Foods Ltd. is 2.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NHC Foods Ltd. is ₹46.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NHC Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NHC Foods Ltd. is ₹57.95 and 52-week low of NHC Foods Ltd. is ₹19.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.