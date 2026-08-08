What is the share price of NHC Foods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NHC Foods is ₹1.14 as on .

What kind of stock is NHC Foods? The NHC Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NHC Foods? The market cap of NHC Foods is ₹69.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of NHC Foods? Today’s highest and lowest price of NHC Foods are ₹1.14 and ₹1.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NHC Foods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NHC Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NHC Foods is ₹1.35 and 52-week low of NHC Foods is ₹0.59 as on .

How has the NHC Foods performed historically in terms of returns? The NHC Foods has shown returns of 4.59% over the past day, 5.56% for the past month, 16.33% over 3 months, -1.72% over 1 year, -9.78% across 3 years, and 33.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NHC Foods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NHC Foods are 5.91 and 0.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global