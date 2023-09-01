Follow Us

NHC Foods Ltd. Share Price

NHC FOODS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹46.85 Closed
2.41.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
NHC Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.75₹46.95
₹46.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.00₹57.95
₹46.85
Open Price
₹46.60
Prev. Close
₹45.75
Volume
10,091

NHC Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R147.28
  • R247.72
  • R348.48
  • Pivot
    46.52
  • S146.08
  • S245.32
  • S344.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.4446.22
  • 1024.1446.66
  • 2024.0347.35
  • 5023.3447.65
  • 10020.9145.11
  • 20019.1939.38

NHC Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.31-5.64-7.2345.5486.28574.10428.78
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.89-6.91-3.142.3920.6618.8436.66
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.3826.7230.4930.4930.4930.4930.49
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

NHC Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

NHC Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About NHC Foods Ltd.

NHC Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122GJ1992PLC076277 and registration number is 076277. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Grinding and processing of spices. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 152.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Apoorva Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Apar Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Monika Singhania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Vyas
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neha Kariwala
    Independent Director

FAQs on NHC Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of NHC Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of NHC Foods Ltd. is ₹55.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NHC Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of NHC Foods Ltd. is 30.5 and PB ratio of NHC Foods Ltd. is 2.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of NHC Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NHC Foods Ltd. is ₹46.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NHC Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NHC Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NHC Foods Ltd. is ₹57.95 and 52-week low of NHC Foods Ltd. is ₹19.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

