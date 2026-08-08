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NHC Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

NHC FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of NHC Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.14 Closed
4.59₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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NHC Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.11₹1.14
₹1.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.59₹1.35
₹1.14
Open Price
₹1.11
Prev. Close
₹1.09
Volume
37,68,777

Source: Dion Global

NHC Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
NHC Foods		10.685.5616.3340.74-1.72-9.7833.32
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, NHC Foods has declined 1.72% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, NHC Foods has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

NHC Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

NHC Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.031.04
101.031.04
201.051.05
501.141.07
1001.011.04
2000.961.03

Source: Dion Global

NHC Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, NHC Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 13.67%, and public shareholding moved up to 86.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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NHC Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:07 AM IST ISTNHC Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarte
Jul 09, 2026, 06:05 AM IST ISTNHC Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 01:31 AM IST ISTNHC Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Jun 25, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTNHC Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for Allotment Of Equity Shares Upon Partial Conversion Of 1.50% Unsecured Foreign Currency
Jun 12, 2026, 04:26 AM IST ISTNHC Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

Source: Dion Global

About NHC Foods

NHC Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122GJ1992PLC076277 and registration number is 076277. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Grinding and processing of spices. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 442.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 65.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Satyam Joshi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Narayan Iyer
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Karan Nagdev
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anisha Sukumar Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Vyas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on NHC Foods Share Price

What is the share price of NHC Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NHC Foods is ₹1.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is NHC Foods?

The NHC Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NHC Foods?

The market cap of NHC Foods is ₹69.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of NHC Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of NHC Foods are ₹1.14 and ₹1.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NHC Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NHC Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NHC Foods is ₹1.35 and 52-week low of NHC Foods is ₹0.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the NHC Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The NHC Foods has shown returns of 4.59% over the past day, 5.56% for the past month, 16.33% over 3 months, -1.72% over 1 year, -9.78% across 3 years, and 33.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NHC Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NHC Foods are 5.91 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

NHC Foods News

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