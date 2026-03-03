Here's the live share price of NGL Fine - Chem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of NGL Fine - Chem has gained 9.92% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 129.94%.
NGL Fine - Chem’s current P/E of 42.34x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|NGL Fine - Chem
|7.08
|31.91
|81.81
|68.02
|140.55
|20.49
|9.44
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.28
|2.93
|-2.94
|10.96
|10.57
|21.94
|22.94
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.17
|2.93
|-0.99
|3.68
|15.38
|30.87
|12.38
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.69
|7.97
|17.50
|21.14
|47.61
|43.03
|28.46
|Cipla
|1.93
|2.22
|-10.36
|-14.39
|-3.95
|15.44
|10.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.37
|4.83
|1.10
|2.54
|15.61
|13.43
|7.54
|Lupin
|2.75
|5.79
|11.17
|18.52
|18.49
|51.70
|16.87
|Mankind Pharma
|9.42
|4.22
|1.85
|-12.21
|-3.29
|16.42
|9.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.28
|0.43
|-3.10
|-10.07
|4.15
|24.25
|15.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.99
|-1.21
|0.27
|17.03
|14.14
|38.08
|6.58
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.25
|-2.43
|-1.53
|5.08
|21.11
|20.81
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.12
|4.74
|-4.94
|7.90
|27.88
|20.03
|-0.65
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.99
|8.57
|8.02
|5.90
|61.91
|72.13
|34.69
|Laurus Labs
|3.12
|8.82
|4.30
|21.34
|101.01
|50.44
|23.84
|Abbott India
|2.27
|0.26
|-6.76
|-17.38
|-13.62
|10.16
|13.02
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.93
|4.41
|0.89
|-8.32
|1.10
|24.31
|10.77
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.24
|13.15
|3.66
|-16.54
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.97
|5.22
|4.36
|11.63
|11.48
|23.52
|9.00
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.66
|3.15
|13.99
|16.19
|21.68
|36.27
|20.47
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|9.44
|17.49
|20.00
|29.85
|28.59
|28.10
Over the last one year, NGL Fine - Chem has gained 140.55% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, NGL Fine - Chem has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,276.05
|2,278.86
|10
|2,281.64
|2,259.09
|20
|2,183.32
|2,158.2
|50
|1,741.58
|1,888.6
|100
|1,585.33
|1,688.81
|200
|1,427.55
|1,571.53
In the latest quarter, NGL Fine - Chem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 10, 2026, 10:53 PM IST
|NGL Fine-Chem - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 04, 2026, 1:54 AM IST
|NGL Fine-Chem - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
|Feb 04, 2026, 1:45 AM IST
|NGL Fine-Chem - Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Feb 04, 2026, 1:36 AM IST
|NGL Fine-Chem - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jan 12, 2026, 9:00 PM IST
|NGL Fine-Chem - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
NGL Fine - Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1981PLC025884 and registration number is 025884. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 359.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NGL Fine - Chem is ₹2,405.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The NGL Fine - Chem is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of NGL Fine - Chem is ₹1,486.12 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of NGL Fine - Chem are ₹2,487.15 and ₹2,211.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NGL Fine - Chem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NGL Fine - Chem is ₹2,596.00 and 52-week low of NGL Fine - Chem is ₹985.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The NGL Fine - Chem has shown returns of 4.9% over the past day, 40.94% for the past month, 79.47% over 3 months, 129.94% over 1 year, 23.09% across 3 years, and 9.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NGL Fine - Chem are 42.34 and 4.70 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.