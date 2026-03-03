Facebook Pixel Code
NGL Fine - Chem Share Price

NSE
BSE

NGL FINE - CHEM

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE Healthcare BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of NGL Fine - Chem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,405.50 Closed
4.90₹ 112.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

NGL Fine - Chem Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,211.90₹2,487.15
₹2,405.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹985.05₹2,596.00
₹2,405.50
Open Price
₹2,251.00
Prev. Close
₹2,293.05
Volume
1,494

Over the last 5 years, the share price of NGL Fine - Chem has gained 9.92% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 129.94%.

NGL Fine - Chem’s current P/E of 42.34x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

NGL Fine - Chem Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
NGL Fine - Chem		7.0831.9181.8168.02140.5520.499.44
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.282.93-2.9410.9610.5721.9422.94
Divi's Laboratories		2.172.93-0.993.6815.3830.8712.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.697.9717.5021.1447.6143.0328.46
Cipla		1.932.22-10.36-14.39-3.9515.4410.72
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.374.831.102.5415.6113.437.54
Lupin		2.755.7911.1718.5218.4951.7016.87
Mankind Pharma		9.424.221.85-12.21-3.2916.429.55
Zydus Lifesciences		0.280.43-3.10-10.074.1524.2515.28
Aurobindo Pharma		3.99-1.210.2717.0314.1438.086.58
Alkem Laboratories		1.25-2.43-1.535.0821.1120.8114.39
Biocon		-0.124.74-4.947.9027.8820.03-0.65
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.998.578.025.9061.9172.1334.69
Laurus Labs		3.128.824.3021.34101.0150.4423.84
Abbott India		2.270.26-6.76-17.38-13.6210.1613.02
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.934.410.89-8.321.1024.3110.77
Anthem Biosciences		-1.2413.153.66-16.54-5.94-2.02-1.22
Ipca Laboratories		-0.975.224.3611.6311.4823.529.00
Ajanta Pharma		0.663.1513.9916.1921.6836.2720.47
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.199.4417.4920.0029.8528.5928.10

Over the last one year, NGL Fine - Chem has gained 140.55% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, NGL Fine - Chem has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).

NGL Fine - Chem Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

NGL Fine - Chem Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,276.052,278.86
102,281.642,259.09
202,183.322,158.2
501,741.581,888.6
1001,585.331,688.81
2001,427.551,571.53

NGL Fine - Chem Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, NGL Fine - Chem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

NGL Fine - Chem Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 10, 2026, 10:53 PM ISTNGL Fine-Chem - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 04, 2026, 1:54 AM ISTNGL Fine-Chem - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Feb 04, 2026, 1:45 AM ISTNGL Fine-Chem - Outcome Of Board Meeting
Feb 04, 2026, 1:36 AM ISTNGL Fine-Chem - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jan 12, 2026, 9:00 PM ISTNGL Fine-Chem - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation

About NGL Fine - Chem

NGL Fine - Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1981PLC025884 and registration number is 025884. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 359.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Dhananjay Mungale
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rahul Nachane
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Narayan Lawande
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Sarala Menon
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mrs. Ajita R Nachane
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mrs. Jayaram Sitaram
    Independent Director

FAQs on NGL Fine - Chem Share Price

What is the share price of NGL Fine - Chem?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NGL Fine - Chem is ₹2,405.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is NGL Fine - Chem?

The NGL Fine - Chem is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NGL Fine - Chem?

The market cap of NGL Fine - Chem is ₹1,486.12 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of NGL Fine - Chem?

Today’s highest and lowest price of NGL Fine - Chem are ₹2,487.15 and ₹2,211.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NGL Fine - Chem?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NGL Fine - Chem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NGL Fine - Chem is ₹2,596.00 and 52-week low of NGL Fine - Chem is ₹985.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the NGL Fine - Chem performed historically in terms of returns?

The NGL Fine - Chem has shown returns of 4.9% over the past day, 40.94% for the past month, 79.47% over 3 months, 129.94% over 1 year, 23.09% across 3 years, and 9.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NGL Fine - Chem?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NGL Fine - Chem are 42.34 and 4.70 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.

NGL Fine - Chem News

