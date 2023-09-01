Follow Us

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NGL FINE - CHEM LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,304.40 Closed
3.6180.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

NGL Fine - Chem Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,236.05₹2,365.00
₹2,304.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,175.05₹2,439.95
₹2,304.40
Open Price
₹2,257.50
Prev. Close
₹2,224.15
Volume
17,040

NGL Fine - Chem Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,367.18
  • R22,430.57
  • R32,496.13
  • Pivot
    2,301.62
  • S12,238.23
  • S22,172.67
  • S32,109.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,409.172,194.6
  • 101,426.292,161.58
  • 201,448.32,113.01
  • 501,515.941,985.07
  • 1001,163.461,832.7
  • 200581.731,726.02

NGL Fine - Chem Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.3013.8354.5778.5844.4223.6023.60
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

NGL Fine - Chem Ltd. Share Holdings

NGL Fine - Chem Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF150.040

NGL Fine - Chem Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About NGL Fine - Chem Ltd.

NGL Fine - Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1981PLC025884 and registration number is 025884. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 318.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Nachane
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Narayan Lawande
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Jayaram Sitaram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Milind V Shinde
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sarala Menon
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mrs. Ajita R Nachane
    Non Executive Woman Director

FAQs on NGL Fine - Chem Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of NGL Fine - Chem Ltd.?

The market cap of NGL Fine - Chem Ltd. is ₹1,423.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NGL Fine - Chem Ltd.?

P/E ratio of NGL Fine - Chem Ltd. is 51.97 and PB ratio of NGL Fine - Chem Ltd. is 6.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of NGL Fine - Chem Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NGL Fine - Chem Ltd. is ₹2,304.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NGL Fine - Chem Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NGL Fine - Chem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NGL Fine - Chem Ltd. is ₹2,439.95 and 52-week low of NGL Fine - Chem Ltd. is ₹1,175.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

