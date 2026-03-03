Here's the live share price of Newtrac Foods & Beverages along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Newtrac Foods & Beverages has gained 3.25% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -18.28%.
Newtrac Foods & Beverages’s current P/E of -388.46x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Newtrac Foods & Beverages
|2.85
|5.21
|-21.09
|-41.42
|-17.89
|3.80
|3.25
|TVS Holdings
|2.75
|-4.51
|-0.24
|20.79
|80.94
|46.96
|33.17
|Belrise Industries
|2.37
|3.82
|12.50
|33.67
|92.67
|24.43
|14.01
|Kross
|-2.74
|-6.11
|16.43
|-3.76
|18.17
|-9.32
|-5.70
|Neetu Yoshi
|-6.09
|0.63
|-25.64
|-34.22
|-19.37
|-6.92
|-4.21
|CLN Energy
|0.03
|-11.41
|-28.28
|-47.36
|13.91
|8.05
|4.75
|Bhagwati Autocast
|-5.23
|-4.52
|-5.33
|40.63
|44.40
|24.78
|33.37
|SNL Bearings
|-3.63
|-1.50
|-3.69
|-12.36
|8.72
|11.29
|11.08
|Resourceful Automobile
|2.54
|-13.05
|-24.83
|-41.62
|-28.04
|-31.21
|-20.11
Over the last one year, Newtrac Foods & Beverages has declined 17.89% compared to peers like TVS Holdings (80.94%), Belrise Industries (92.67%), Kross (18.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Newtrac Foods & Beverages has underperformed peers relative to TVS Holdings (33.17%) and Belrise Industries (14.01%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.94
|4.99
|10
|4.95
|4.97
|20
|4.91
|5.01
|50
|5.4
|5.41
|100
|6.29
|6.15
|200
|7.79
|7.58
In the latest quarter, Newtrac Foods & Beverages remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.33%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 81.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 12:57 AM IST
|Newtrac Foods & Beve - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Feb 12, 2026, 11:53 PM IST
|Newtrac Foods & Beve - Unaudited Financial Result For 31St December, 2025
|Feb 12, 2026, 11:49 PM IST
|Newtrac Foods & Beve - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 12Th February, 2026
|Feb 06, 2026, 12:37 AM IST
|Newtrac Foods & Beve - Board Meeting Intimation for We Wish To Inform You That The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The C
|Jan 09, 2026, 9:00 PM IST
|Newtrac Foods & Beve - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Newtrac Foods & Beverages Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1985PLC037652 and registration number is 037652. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Parts & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Newtrac Foods & Beverages is ₹5.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Newtrac Foods & Beverages is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Newtrac Foods & Beverages is ₹9.70 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Newtrac Foods & Beverages are ₹5.55 and ₹4.78.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Newtrac Foods & Beverages stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Newtrac Foods & Beverages is ₹12.18 and 52-week low of Newtrac Foods & Beverages is ₹4.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Newtrac Foods & Beverages has shown returns of -0.98% over the past day, -2.13% for the past month, -23.6% over 3 months, -18.28% over 1 year, 3.8% across 3 years, and 3.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Newtrac Foods & Beverages are -388.46 and 0.88 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.