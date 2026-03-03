Facebook Pixel Code
Newtrac Foods & Beverages Share Price

NSE
BSE

NEWTRAC FOODS & BEVERAGES

Poddar Group | Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Automobiles

Here's the live share price of Newtrac Foods & Beverages along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.05 Closed
-0.98₹ -0.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Newtrac Foods & Beverages Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.78₹5.55
₹5.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.60₹12.18
₹5.05
Open Price
₹4.78
Prev. Close
₹5.10
Volume
21,811

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Newtrac Foods & Beverages has gained 3.25% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -18.28%.

Newtrac Foods & Beverages’s current P/E of -388.46x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Newtrac Foods & Beverages Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Newtrac Foods & Beverages		2.855.21-21.09-41.42-17.893.803.25
TVS Holdings		2.75-4.51-0.2420.7980.9446.9633.17
Belrise Industries		2.373.8212.5033.6792.6724.4314.01
Kross		-2.74-6.1116.43-3.7618.17-9.32-5.70
Neetu Yoshi		-6.090.63-25.64-34.22-19.37-6.92-4.21
CLN Energy		0.03-11.41-28.28-47.3613.918.054.75
Bhagwati Autocast		-5.23-4.52-5.3340.6344.4024.7833.37
SNL Bearings		-3.63-1.50-3.69-12.368.7211.2911.08
Resourceful Automobile		2.54-13.05-24.83-41.62-28.04-31.21-20.11

Over the last one year, Newtrac Foods & Beverages has declined 17.89% compared to peers like TVS Holdings (80.94%), Belrise Industries (92.67%), Kross (18.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Newtrac Foods & Beverages has underperformed peers relative to TVS Holdings (33.17%) and Belrise Industries (14.01%).

Newtrac Foods & Beverages Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Newtrac Foods & Beverages Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.944.99
104.954.97
204.915.01
505.45.41
1006.296.15
2007.797.58

Newtrac Foods & Beverages Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Newtrac Foods & Beverages remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.33%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 81.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Newtrac Foods & Beverages Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 12:57 AM ISTNewtrac Foods & Beve - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Feb 12, 2026, 11:53 PM ISTNewtrac Foods & Beve - Unaudited Financial Result For 31St December, 2025
Feb 12, 2026, 11:49 PM ISTNewtrac Foods & Beve - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 12Th February, 2026
Feb 06, 2026, 12:37 AM ISTNewtrac Foods & Beve - Board Meeting Intimation for We Wish To Inform You That The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The C
Jan 09, 2026, 9:00 PM ISTNewtrac Foods & Beve - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About Newtrac Foods & Beverages

Newtrac Foods & Beverages Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1985PLC037652 and registration number is 037652. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Parts & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Bhavin Yogesh Shukla
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Drumil Ashok Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Chander Notiyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jetharam Karwasra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sarla Manoj Kakaiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Jagdeesh Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Pandey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Newtrac Foods & Beverages Share Price

What is the share price of Newtrac Foods & Beverages?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Newtrac Foods & Beverages is ₹5.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Newtrac Foods & Beverages?

The Newtrac Foods & Beverages is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Newtrac Foods & Beverages?

The market cap of Newtrac Foods & Beverages is ₹9.70 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Newtrac Foods & Beverages?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Newtrac Foods & Beverages are ₹5.55 and ₹4.78.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Newtrac Foods & Beverages?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Newtrac Foods & Beverages stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Newtrac Foods & Beverages is ₹12.18 and 52-week low of Newtrac Foods & Beverages is ₹4.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Newtrac Foods & Beverages performed historically in terms of returns?

The Newtrac Foods & Beverages has shown returns of -0.98% over the past day, -2.13% for the past month, -23.6% over 3 months, -18.28% over 1 year, 3.8% across 3 years, and 3.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Newtrac Foods & Beverages?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Newtrac Foods & Beverages are -388.46 and 0.88 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Newtrac Foods & Beverages News

