Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NEWTIME INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.89 Closed
-1.98-0.26
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.89₹12.89
₹12.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.77₹40.25
₹12.89
Open Price
₹12.89
Prev. Close
₹13.15
Volume
665

Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.89
  • R212.89
  • R312.89
  • Pivot
    12.89
  • S112.89
  • S212.89
  • S312.89

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.5613.53
  • 1025.6113.47
  • 2023.6612.92
  • 5030.0412.15
  • 10036.9813.35
  • 20033.7417.81

Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.6021.3736.26-40.38-63.01-63.01-63.01
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
16 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
22 Feb, 2023Board Meeting

About Newtime Infrastructure Ltd.

Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239HR1984PLC040797 and registration number is 040797. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Pandit
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Ms. Rajiv Kapur Kanika Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vipul Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Newtime Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹219.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. is -151.29 and PB ratio of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. is 28.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹12.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹40.25 and 52-week low of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹8.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

