What is the share price of Newtime Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Newtime Infrastructure is ₹1.97 as on .

What kind of stock is Newtime Infrastructure? The Newtime Infrastructure is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Newtime Infrastructure? The market cap of Newtime Infrastructure is ₹103.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Newtime Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of Newtime Infrastructure are ₹2.07 and ₹1.94.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Newtime Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Newtime Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Newtime Infrastructure is ₹4.13 and 52-week low of Newtime Infrastructure is ₹1.62 as on .

How has the Newtime Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The Newtime Infrastructure has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -11.66% for the past month, 6.49% over 3 months, -21.2% over 1 year, -18.95% across 3 years, and -29.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Newtime Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Newtime Infrastructure are -19.09 and 2.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global