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Newtime Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

NEWTIME INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Newtime Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.97 Closed
-1.99₹ -0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Newtime Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.94₹2.07
₹1.97
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.62₹4.13
₹1.97
Open Price
₹2.07
Prev. Close
₹2.01
Volume
82,756

Source: Dion Global

Newtime Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Newtime Infrastructure		-1.01-11.666.49-2.96-21.20-18.95-29.87
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Newtime Infrastructure has declined 21.20% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Newtime Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Newtime Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Newtime Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.99
101.981.99
202.032
501.992
1001.972.02
2002.092.33

Source: Dion Global

Newtime Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Newtime Infrastructure saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.02%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 2.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Newtime Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTNewtime Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company Along With The Limited Review Report
Jul 11, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTNewtime Infra. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTNewtime Infra. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 06, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTNewtime Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Held Today, I.E., Mond
May 31, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTNewtime Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Newtime Infrastructure

Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239HR1984PLC040797 and registration number is 040797. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Thakur
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Sehar Shamim
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Manisha Goel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Rajiv Kapur Kanika Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Newtime Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Newtime Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Newtime Infrastructure is ₹1.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Newtime Infrastructure?

The Newtime Infrastructure is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Newtime Infrastructure?

The market cap of Newtime Infrastructure is ₹103.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Newtime Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Newtime Infrastructure are ₹2.07 and ₹1.94.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Newtime Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Newtime Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Newtime Infrastructure is ₹4.13 and 52-week low of Newtime Infrastructure is ₹1.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Newtime Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Newtime Infrastructure has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -11.66% for the past month, 6.49% over 3 months, -21.2% over 1 year, -18.95% across 3 years, and -29.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Newtime Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Newtime Infrastructure are -19.09 and 2.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Newtime Infrastructure News

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