What is the Market Cap of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd.? The market cap of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹219.58 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd.? P/E ratio of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. is -151.29 and PB ratio of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. is 28.23 as on .

What is the share price of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹12.89 as on .