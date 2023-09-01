Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|16 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|22 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239HR1984PLC040797 and registration number is 040797. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹219.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. is -151.29 and PB ratio of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. is 28.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹12.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹40.25 and 52-week low of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹8.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.