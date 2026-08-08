Here's the live share price of Newtime Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Newtime Infrastructure
|-1.01
|-11.66
|6.49
|-2.96
|-21.20
|-18.95
|-29.87
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Newtime Infrastructure has declined 21.20% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Newtime Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2
|1.99
|10
|1.98
|1.99
|20
|2.03
|2
|50
|1.99
|2
|100
|1.97
|2.02
|200
|2.09
|2.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Newtime Infrastructure saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.02%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 2.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Newtime Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company Along With The Limited Review Report
|Jul 11, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Newtime Infra. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|Newtime Infra. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|Newtime Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Held Today, I.E., Mond
|May 31, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|Newtime Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239HR1984PLC040797 and registration number is 040797. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Newtime Infrastructure is ₹1.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Newtime Infrastructure is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Newtime Infrastructure is ₹103.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Newtime Infrastructure are ₹2.07 and ₹1.94.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Newtime Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Newtime Infrastructure is ₹4.13 and 52-week low of Newtime Infrastructure is ₹1.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Newtime Infrastructure has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -11.66% for the past month, 6.49% over 3 months, -21.2% over 1 year, -18.95% across 3 years, and -29.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Newtime Infrastructure are -19.09 and 2.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global