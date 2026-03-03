Facebook Pixel Code
Newmalayalam Steel Share Price

NSE
BSE

NEWMALAYALAM STEEL

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Newmalayalam Steel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.35 Closed
-1.93₹ -0.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:41 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Newmalayalam Steel Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.80₹25.50
₹25.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.35₹39.15
₹25.35
Open Price
₹25.50
Prev. Close
₹25.85
Volume
8,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Newmalayalam Steel has declined 21.58% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -28.59%.

Newmalayalam Steel’s current P/E of 12.76x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Newmalayalam Steel Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Newmalayalam Steel		-2.87-1.74-30.07-25.44-24.89-33.32-21.58
APL Apollo Tubes		1.223.9726.8432.6955.6221.8829.02
Welspun Corp		5.311.04-1.86-4.0817.1560.1443.79
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-4.0713.700.56-0.62-2.322.9512.67
Jindal Saw		1.54-5.148.12-14.88-23.9234.1834.85
Surya Roshni		-0.40-13.07-15.62-28.14-1.718.8819.24
Goodluck India		-5.25-1.050.29-4.5681.6839.0772.38
Man Industries (India)		3.7224.24-1.617.51111.0871.7841.23
Sambhv Steel Tubes		-0.166.05-2.35-23.10-0.42-0.14-0.08
Venus Pipes & Tubes		1.24-3.05-15.43-17.16-15.4213.3224.58
JTL Industries		-12.47-26.13-10.07-28.97-29.39-11.04-0.74
Rajratan Global Wire		0.06-3.76-5.5330.7427.59-16.6426.75
Hi-Tech Pipes		-3.273.06-13.76-8.37-20.09-0.2319.53
Hariom Pipe Industries		-2.78-12.76-2.22-28.535.34-7.199.18
Rama Steel Tubes		-8.20-13.40-32.12-36.24-30.15-14.5047.41
Gandhi Special Tubes		-6.1214.1111.82-2.0836.6318.2123.63
Aeroflex Enterprises		-3.19-6.55-11.04-15.84-4.603.244.82
Scoda Tubes		-2.031.15-20.54-29.14-10.88-3.77-2.28
Suraj		-3.51-2.98-17.97-29.22-35.16-10.94-6.71
Vibhor Steel Tubes		-2.52-4.34-15.08-30.85-21.32-36.86-24.11

Over the last one year, Newmalayalam Steel has declined 24.89% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (55.62%), Welspun Corp (17.15%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (-2.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Newmalayalam Steel has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (29.02%) and Welspun Corp (43.79%).

Newmalayalam Steel Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Newmalayalam Steel Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.1525.22
1025.8125.52
2025.9626.15
5028.9127.86
10030.5429.53
20030.0132.21

Newmalayalam Steel Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Newmalayalam Steel saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.23%, while DII stake increased to 6.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Newmalayalam Steel Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Newmalayalam Steel fact sheet for more information

About Newmalayalam Steel

Newmalayalam Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27209KL2017PLC048762 and registration number is 048762. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 304.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Vazhappily Davis Varghese
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Molly Varghese
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Cyriac Varghese
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Divyakumar Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Suman Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Veliyath Antony Davies
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Mamman Abraham
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jijo Maliyakkal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Newmalayalam Steel Share Price

What is the share price of Newmalayalam Steel?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Newmalayalam Steel is ₹25.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Newmalayalam Steel?

The Newmalayalam Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Newmalayalam Steel?

The market cap of Newmalayalam Steel is ₹43.82 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Newmalayalam Steel?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Newmalayalam Steel are ₹25.50 and ₹24.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Newmalayalam Steel?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Newmalayalam Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Newmalayalam Steel is ₹39.15 and 52-week low of Newmalayalam Steel is ₹23.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Newmalayalam Steel performed historically in terms of returns?

The Newmalayalam Steel has shown returns of -1.93% over the past day, -5.59% for the past month, -24.55% over 3 months, -28.59% over 1 year, -33.32% across 3 years, and -21.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Newmalayalam Steel?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Newmalayalam Steel are 12.76 and 0.53 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Newmalayalam Steel News

