Here's the live share price of Newmalayalam Steel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Newmalayalam Steel has declined 21.58% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -28.59%.
Newmalayalam Steel’s current P/E of 12.76x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Newmalayalam Steel
|-2.87
|-1.74
|-30.07
|-25.44
|-24.89
|-33.32
|-21.58
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1.22
|3.97
|26.84
|32.69
|55.62
|21.88
|29.02
|Welspun Corp
|5.31
|1.04
|-1.86
|-4.08
|17.15
|60.14
|43.79
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-4.07
|13.70
|0.56
|-0.62
|-2.32
|2.95
|12.67
|Jindal Saw
|1.54
|-5.14
|8.12
|-14.88
|-23.92
|34.18
|34.85
|Surya Roshni
|-0.40
|-13.07
|-15.62
|-28.14
|-1.71
|8.88
|19.24
|Goodluck India
|-5.25
|-1.05
|0.29
|-4.56
|81.68
|39.07
|72.38
|Man Industries (India)
|3.72
|24.24
|-1.61
|7.51
|111.08
|71.78
|41.23
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|-0.16
|6.05
|-2.35
|-23.10
|-0.42
|-0.14
|-0.08
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|1.24
|-3.05
|-15.43
|-17.16
|-15.42
|13.32
|24.58
|JTL Industries
|-12.47
|-26.13
|-10.07
|-28.97
|-29.39
|-11.04
|-0.74
|Rajratan Global Wire
|0.06
|-3.76
|-5.53
|30.74
|27.59
|-16.64
|26.75
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-3.27
|3.06
|-13.76
|-8.37
|-20.09
|-0.23
|19.53
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|-2.78
|-12.76
|-2.22
|-28.53
|5.34
|-7.19
|9.18
|Rama Steel Tubes
|-8.20
|-13.40
|-32.12
|-36.24
|-30.15
|-14.50
|47.41
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|-6.12
|14.11
|11.82
|-2.08
|36.63
|18.21
|23.63
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|-3.19
|-6.55
|-11.04
|-15.84
|-4.60
|3.24
|4.82
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.03
|1.15
|-20.54
|-29.14
|-10.88
|-3.77
|-2.28
|Suraj
|-3.51
|-2.98
|-17.97
|-29.22
|-35.16
|-10.94
|-6.71
|Vibhor Steel Tubes
|-2.52
|-4.34
|-15.08
|-30.85
|-21.32
|-36.86
|-24.11
Over the last one year, Newmalayalam Steel has declined 24.89% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (55.62%), Welspun Corp (17.15%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (-2.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Newmalayalam Steel has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (29.02%) and Welspun Corp (43.79%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.15
|25.22
|10
|25.81
|25.52
|20
|25.96
|26.15
|50
|28.91
|27.86
|100
|30.54
|29.53
|200
|30.01
|32.21
In the latest quarter, Newmalayalam Steel saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.23%, while DII stake increased to 6.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Newmalayalam Steel fact sheet for more information
Newmalayalam Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27209KL2017PLC048762 and registration number is 048762. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 304.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Newmalayalam Steel is ₹25.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Newmalayalam Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Newmalayalam Steel is ₹43.82 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Newmalayalam Steel are ₹25.50 and ₹24.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Newmalayalam Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Newmalayalam Steel is ₹39.15 and 52-week low of Newmalayalam Steel is ₹23.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Newmalayalam Steel has shown returns of -1.93% over the past day, -5.59% for the past month, -24.55% over 3 months, -28.59% over 1 year, -33.32% across 3 years, and -21.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Newmalayalam Steel are 12.76 and 0.53 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.