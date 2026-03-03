Here's the live share price of Newjaisa Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Newjaisa Technologies has declined 25.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -74.53%.
Newjaisa Technologies’s current P/E of -6.23x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Newjaisa Technologies
|-4.65
|-3.53
|-47.35
|-58.38
|-73.93
|-38.59
|-25.36
|Aditya Infotech
|18.18
|16.99
|13.66
|28.34
|60.95
|17.19
|9.99
|E2E Networks
|0.65
|-5.54
|14.68
|-7.05
|30.96
|146.72
|124.85
|MosChip Technologies
|-9.04
|-11.32
|-13.29
|-6.05
|28.13
|-3.06
|-1.85
|Rashi Peripherals
|3.54
|-2.18
|8.48
|25.18
|38.91
|3.55
|2.12
|D-Link (India)
|-0.53
|-1.96
|-8.15
|-17.36
|10.11
|18.32
|29.27
|Control Print
|-1.55
|-0.90
|-14.15
|-16.87
|9.71
|9.42
|22.96
|TVS Electronics
|-1.87
|-10.69
|-31.11
|-11.35
|31.89
|3.58
|16.25
|HCL Infosystems
|-4.52
|-2.20
|-11.13
|-22.57
|-3.94
|-3.37
|4.80
|DC Infotech and Communication
|-6.78
|2.75
|-1.20
|-4.87
|-7.17
|28.70
|60.45
|Esconet Technologies
|-11.80
|-8.26
|-31.13
|-36.31
|-35.82
|-25.16
|-15.96
|EPW India
|3.22
|24.95
|11.50
|11.50
|11.50
|3.69
|2.20
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|-4.72
|-6.38
|-18.23
|-40.84
|-41.27
|-25.20
|-10.38
|Slone Infosystems
|2.85
|-19.59
|-37.27
|-36.58
|-23.42
|16.25
|9.46
|Marushika Technology
|-2.36
|-10.96
|-10.96
|-10.96
|-10.96
|-3.80
|-2.30
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|-3.51
|-20.58
|-30.30
|-35.76
|-6.97
|-23.30
|-38.15
|Compuage Infocom
|-4.29
|-0.74
|-25.56
|-38.25
|-35.89
|-56.34
|-41.19
Over the last one year, Newjaisa Technologies has declined 73.93% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (60.95%), E2E Networks (30.96%), MosChip Technologies (28.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Newjaisa Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (9.99%) and E2E Networks (124.85%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.38
|16.85
|10
|17.46
|17.28
|20
|18.07
|17.9
|50
|20.94
|20.92
|100
|27.62
|25.96
|200
|33.78
|35.82
In the latest quarter, Newjaisa Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 61.76%, while DII stake decreased to 8.02%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Newjaisa Technologies fact sheet for more information
Newjaisa Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U32106KA2020PLC134935 and registration number is 134935. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Equipments & Peripherals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Newjaisa Technologies is ₹16.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Newjaisa Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Newjaisa Technologies is ₹58.67 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Newjaisa Technologies are ₹16.40 and ₹15.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Newjaisa Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Newjaisa Technologies is ₹64.00 and 52-week low of Newjaisa Technologies is ₹15.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Newjaisa Technologies has shown returns of 2.18% over the past day, 4.79% for the past month, -42.46% over 3 months, -74.53% over 1 year, -38.59% across 3 years, and -25.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Newjaisa Technologies are -6.23 and 0.84 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.