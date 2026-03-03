Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Newjaisa Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

NEWJAISA TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Newjaisa Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.40 Closed
2.18₹ 0.35
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Newjaisa Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.25₹16.40
₹16.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.15₹64.00
₹16.40
Open Price
₹16.00
Prev. Close
₹16.05
Volume
28,500

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Newjaisa Technologies has declined 25.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -74.53%.

Newjaisa Technologies’s current P/E of -6.23x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Newjaisa Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Newjaisa Technologies		-4.65-3.53-47.35-58.38-73.93-38.59-25.36
Aditya Infotech		18.1816.9913.6628.3460.9517.199.99
E2E Networks		0.65-5.5414.68-7.0530.96146.72124.85
MosChip Technologies		-9.04-11.32-13.29-6.0528.13-3.06-1.85
Rashi Peripherals		3.54-2.188.4825.1838.913.552.12
D-Link (India)		-0.53-1.96-8.15-17.3610.1118.3229.27
Control Print		-1.55-0.90-14.15-16.879.719.4222.96
TVS Electronics		-1.87-10.69-31.11-11.3531.893.5816.25
HCL Infosystems		-4.52-2.20-11.13-22.57-3.94-3.374.80
DC Infotech and Communication		-6.782.75-1.20-4.87-7.1728.7060.45
Esconet Technologies		-11.80-8.26-31.13-36.31-35.82-25.16-15.96
EPW India		3.2224.9511.5011.5011.503.692.20
Ducon Infratechnologies		-4.72-6.38-18.23-40.84-41.27-25.20-10.38
Slone Infosystems		2.85-19.59-37.27-36.58-23.4216.259.46
Marushika Technology		-2.36-10.96-10.96-10.96-10.96-3.80-2.30
Cerebra Integrated Technologies		-3.51-20.58-30.30-35.76-6.97-23.30-38.15
Compuage Infocom		-4.29-0.74-25.56-38.25-35.89-56.34-41.19

Over the last one year, Newjaisa Technologies has declined 73.93% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (60.95%), E2E Networks (30.96%), MosChip Technologies (28.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Newjaisa Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (9.99%) and E2E Networks (124.85%).

Newjaisa Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Newjaisa Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.3816.85
1017.4617.28
2018.0717.9
5020.9420.92
10027.6225.96
20033.7835.82

Newjaisa Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Newjaisa Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 61.76%, while DII stake decreased to 8.02%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Newjaisa Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Newjaisa Technologies fact sheet for more information

About Newjaisa Technologies

Newjaisa Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U32106KA2020PLC134935 and registration number is 134935. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Equipments & Peripherals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vishesh Handa
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukunda Raghavendra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Ankita Handa
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin Khandelwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Purav Dineshchandra Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Newjaisa Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Newjaisa Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Newjaisa Technologies is ₹16.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Newjaisa Technologies?

The Newjaisa Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Newjaisa Technologies?

The market cap of Newjaisa Technologies is ₹58.67 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Newjaisa Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Newjaisa Technologies are ₹16.40 and ₹15.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Newjaisa Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Newjaisa Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Newjaisa Technologies is ₹64.00 and 52-week low of Newjaisa Technologies is ₹15.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Newjaisa Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Newjaisa Technologies has shown returns of 2.18% over the past day, 4.79% for the past month, -42.46% over 3 months, -74.53% over 1 year, -38.59% across 3 years, and -25.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Newjaisa Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Newjaisa Technologies are -6.23 and 0.84 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Newjaisa Technologies News

More Newjaisa Technologies News
icon
Market Pulse