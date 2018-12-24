New Year 2019 to be happy for investors? Expect up to 15% returns from stock market, says report

Kotak said that it favours a mix of ‘quality’ stocks in financials and IT services and ‘value’ stocks in other sectors for 2019.

Even as a disappointing 2018 comes to an end, with the headline indices Sensex and Nifty giving tepid returns, New Year 2019 may bring good news for investors as stock markets could give up to 15% returns in the year, according to a report. “We expect around 10-15% returns from the Indian market in CY2019 on the back of (1) strong earnings growth, (2) possible modest de-rating of overall market multiples on global slowdown concerns and a potential de- rating of ‘quality’ stocks and (3) a broadly stable macro,” noted a report by Kotak Institutional Equities report. According to the firm, there could be certain risks from a global slowdown and China-US trade issues, oil prices and national elections. What is the firm betting on for New Year 2019? “We favor a mix of ‘quality’ stocks in financials and IT services and ‘value’ stocks in other sectors,” said the Kotak report.

While the first half could remain noisy on the back of various factors such as elections, the markets could be in for earnings recovery eventually in the year. “We see earnings revival as the most important driver of the Indian equity market for CY2019 despite several global and domestic events in 1HCY19, which may create volatility. Steady earnings revival could face noise from India’s general elections in April-May 2019, China-US trade negotiations and renewed brouhaha over Iran-US oil sanctions (as the 180-day exemption period granted by the US to eight oil-importing countries expires in early May),” said the report.

Elaborating on which firms from the Nifty could do well, the report said that Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank may show a steep increase in profits. Kotak Institutional Equities expects 27% growth in the net profits of the Nifty-50 Index for FY2020 driven by (1) steep increase in profits of certain banks (AXSB, ICICIBC and SBI) on the back of lower loan-loss provisions, (2) strong growth in profits of the pharmaceuticals sector led by launch of new generic and specialty launches in the US and (3) low-to-mid teens growth in the profits of the consumer and IT services sectors.