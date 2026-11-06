After the worst Samvat in 15 years, the question on every investor’s mind is simple: Is the worst finally over?

Let’s take some comfort from the past. The Sensex fell 4% in Samvat 2082, its worst performance since Samvat 2067 (2011), when it plunged 17.4%. But what followed that bruising year was an impressive recovery. The benchmark gained 8.2% in the next Samvat, followed by 13.5% and peaked at 26.4% in the third year.

The stage seems set for kinder times. The Democrats’ sweeping victory in the US mid-term elections and a hung assembly in Israel have raised hopes of an easing of geopolitical tensions. That could provide some relief from the West Asia crisis, which has kept crude oil prices, inflation and interest rates elevated across the world.

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Crude oil has already retreated to below $100/barrel, and that is particularly good news for India. A sustained decline could ease pressure on the rupee, cool inflation and improve corporate margins. Corporate earnings have also delivered positive surprises. More importantly, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who had largely deserted Indian equities, appear to be returning. With inflows close to Rs 70,000 crore ($7.4 billion) in the past 15 sessions, the tide may finally be turning.

Market veterans see reasons for optimism. Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mutual Fund, and A Balasubramanian, MD and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, believe an easing of US tariffs and a reversal of the global artificial intelligence (AI) trade could redirect foreign capital towards India.

Shah believes equity returns could be front-loaded if crude oil prices reverse course. “Key triggers to watch out for will be a US tariff deal and a revival in private capex. The consumption theme – banking, automobiles, healthcare, tourism and home improvement – may be the strongest beneficiary of the implementation of the Eighth Pay Commission,” he said.

Balasubramanian believes that India’s relatively low ownership among global investors, coupled with recent political developments in the US could alter the outlook for commodity prices and improve market sentiment, thereby changing the trajectory of inflation and interest rates.

Both Shah and Balasubramanian believe changes in the taxation of FPIs could provide another boost to sentiment and capital flows.

For Shankaran Naren, chief investment officer at ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, the biggest reason for optimism lies in the market’s improved risk-reward equation.

Large-cap valuations have corrected, and domestic equities are no longer displaying signs of exuberance. That makes the investment environment more balanced than it was in 2025, when the sharp rally in gold and silver was a major concern.

“Both precious metals are now witnessing more measured price movements. Overall, we are more positive than we have been over the last two Samvats,” Naren said.

Shankar Sharma, founder of GQuant, is more circumspect, “The worst could be over, but whether this can tantamount to saying ‘the best is here’ requires confirmation,” he said.

Given the unprecedented scale of India’s underperformance, a counter-cyclical rally was always on the cards. “We are getting one right now,” Sharma added.

He believes investors should look beyond the Sensex’s performance in rupee terms to gauge the extent of the damage.

“One should look at the Indian market in US dollar terms as well as relative to global markets. On both fronts, the answer is unequivocal: India is down more than 20% in US dollar terms. And it has trailed global markets by well over 30%. That’s a bear market right there,” he said.

That is perhaps the most important distinction for investors entering the new Samvat: A market that has stopped falling is not necessarily a market ready to soar.

However, the broad consensus is that the outlook for the coming Samvat is considerably brighter than it has been over the past two years.

Shah advises investors to use market corrections and adverse news flows to add to their portfolios, continue systematic investment plans (SIPs) and temper return expectations rather than chase multibaggers or succumb to the fear of missing out.

Naren, too, advocates a disciplined approach. Besides SIPs, he suggests investors consider unconstrained strategies such as flexicap, contra and value funds, as well as hybrid funds and specialised investment funds, while keeping return expectations moderate.

For now, investors have reason to be hopeful. Just not euphoric.