What is the share price of New Markets Avenue? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for New Markets Avenue is ₹21.13 as on .

What kind of stock is New Markets Avenue? The New Markets Avenue is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of New Markets Avenue? The market cap of New Markets Avenue is ₹10.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of New Markets Avenue? Today’s highest and lowest price of New Markets Avenue are ₹21.13 and ₹21.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of New Markets Avenue? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which New Markets Avenue stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of New Markets Avenue is ₹21.13 and 52-week low of New Markets Avenue is ₹9.55 as on .

How has the New Markets Avenue performed historically in terms of returns? The New Markets Avenue has shown returns of 1.98% over the past day, 30.03% for the past month, 91.39% over 3 months, 121.26% over 1 year, 30.31% across 3 years, and 17.21% over 5 years.