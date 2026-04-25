Here's the live share price of New Markets Avenue along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|New Markets Advisory
|0
|30.03
|91.39
|121.26
|121.26
|30.31
|17.21
|L&T Technology Services
|-3.17
|7.14
|-11.06
|-19.03
|-24.60
|-0.54
|5.21
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-4.39
|6.38
|-13.13
|-6.36
|-2.79
|-9.96
|-6.10
|Netweb Technologies India
|0.82
|20.08
|26.58
|3.30
|153.46
|61.59
|33.37
|Sagility
|-3.63
|11.08
|-20.72
|-12.94
|-1.99
|12.13
|7.11
|Firstsource Solutions
|-12.39
|-2.99
|-32.83
|-35.84
|-40.87
|22.22
|12.97
|eClerx Services
|-9.92
|0.76
|-33.29
|-33.89
|10.81
|30.27
|30.34
|eMudhra
|0.78
|26.97
|-1.04
|-22.77
|-39.18
|23.67
|14.25
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|-2.11
|23.91
|-7.68
|-29.71
|-28.69
|17.22
|10.00
|Route Mobile
|-3.41
|7.78
|-13.45
|-31.58
|-51.34
|-26.56
|-20.39
|RPSG Ventures
|-11.72
|40.18
|19.85
|2.20
|-3.37
|29.17
|20.20
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-6.10
|5.65
|-13.65
|-39.27
|-62.94
|-15.92
|-9.88
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|-3.77
|16.37
|3.57
|-21.26
|-20.79
|-26.33
|-12.65
|BLS E-Services
|1.17
|9.19
|8.29
|2.70
|11.88
|-21.84
|-13.75
|One Point One Solutions
|-3.84
|-0.32
|-0.32
|-0.32
|-0.32
|-0.11
|-0.06
|Aurum Proptech
|1.15
|8.24
|2.19
|2.95
|-4.49
|15.45
|18.63
|Alldigi Tech
|-4.32
|10.40
|0.89
|-8.30
|-15.76
|20.64
|20.78
|Creative Newtech
|-2.80
|2.83
|-16.35
|-20.93
|-20.93
|-7.53
|-4.59
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|-1.08
|-1.76
|4.98
|-24.27
|-31.61
|14.64
|2.59
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|-3.29
|3.79
|-16.67
|-25.69
|-25.69
|46.18
|41.85
Over the last one year, New Markets Advisory has gained 121.26% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.79%), Netweb Technologies India (153.46%). From a 5 year perspective, New Markets Advisory has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (5.21%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-6.10%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.66
|19.66
|10
|17.59
|17.8
|20
|14.23
|14.31
|50
|48.34
|0
|100
|24.17
|0
|200
|12.09
|0
In the latest quarter, New Markets Avenue remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 86.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Apr 20, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|New Markets Advisory - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Apr 20, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|New Markets Advisory - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2
|Apr 06, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|New Markets Advisory - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|New Markets Advisory - Reg 32 Statement Of Deviation & Variation Of Quarter Ended 31St December 2025
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|New Markets Advisory - Unaudited Financial Results Standalone For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
New Markets Advisory Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH1982PLC028648 and registration number is 028648. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for New Markets Avenue is ₹21.13 as on Apr 20, 2026.
The New Markets Avenue is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of New Markets Avenue is ₹10.44 Cr as on Apr 20, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of New Markets Avenue are ₹21.13 and ₹21.13.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which New Markets Avenue stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of New Markets Avenue is ₹21.13 and 52-week low of New Markets Avenue is ₹9.55 as on Apr 20, 2026.
The New Markets Avenue has shown returns of 1.98% over the past day, 30.03% for the past month, 91.39% over 3 months, 121.26% over 1 year, 30.31% across 3 years, and 17.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of New Markets Avenue are -160.08 and 2.28 on Apr 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.