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New Markets Avenue Share Price

NSE
BSE

NEW MARKETS AVENUE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of New Markets Avenue along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.13 Closed
1.98₹ 0.41
As on Apr 20, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
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New Markets Avenue Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.13₹21.13
₹21.13
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.55₹21.13
₹21.13
Open Price
₹21.13
Prev. Close
₹20.72
Volume
1

New Markets Avenue Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
New Markets Advisory		030.0391.39121.26121.2630.3117.21
L&T Technology Services		-3.177.14-11.06-19.03-24.60-0.545.21
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-4.396.38-13.13-6.36-2.79-9.96-6.10
Netweb Technologies India		0.8220.0826.583.30153.4661.5933.37
Sagility		-3.6311.08-20.72-12.94-1.9912.137.11
Firstsource Solutions		-12.39-2.99-32.83-35.84-40.8722.2212.97
eClerx Services		-9.920.76-33.29-33.8910.8130.2730.34
eMudhra		0.7826.97-1.04-22.77-39.1823.6714.25
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		-2.1123.91-7.68-29.71-28.6917.2210.00
Route Mobile		-3.417.78-13.45-31.58-51.34-26.56-20.39
RPSG Ventures		-11.7240.1819.852.20-3.3729.1720.20
Protean eGov Technologies		-6.105.65-13.65-39.27-62.94-15.92-9.88
Hinduja Global Solutions		-3.7716.373.57-21.26-20.79-26.33-12.65
BLS E-Services		1.179.198.292.7011.88-21.84-13.75
One Point One Solutions		-3.84-0.32-0.32-0.32-0.32-0.11-0.06
Aurum Proptech		1.158.242.192.95-4.4915.4518.63
Alldigi Tech		-4.3210.400.89-8.30-15.7620.6420.78
Creative Newtech		-2.802.83-16.35-20.93-20.93-7.53-4.59
Kellton Tech Solutions		-1.08-1.764.98-24.27-31.6114.642.59
IRIS RegTech Solutions		-3.293.79-16.67-25.69-25.6946.1841.85

Over the last one year, New Markets Advisory has gained 121.26% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.79%), Netweb Technologies India (153.46%). From a 5 year perspective, New Markets Advisory has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (5.21%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-6.10%).

New Markets Avenue Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

New Markets Avenue Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.6619.66
1017.5917.8
2014.2314.31
5048.340
10024.170
20012.090

New Markets Avenue Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, New Markets Avenue remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 86.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

New Markets Avenue Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Apr 20, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTNew Markets Advisory - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Apr 20, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTNew Markets Advisory - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2
Apr 06, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTNew Markets Advisory - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Feb 13, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTNew Markets Advisory - Reg 32 Statement Of Deviation & Variation Of Quarter Ended 31St December 2025
Feb 13, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTNew Markets Advisory - Unaudited Financial Results Standalone For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025

About New Markets Avenue

New Markets Advisory Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH1982PLC028648 and registration number is 028648. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Kishore Kanhiyalal Jain
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sejal Dattaram Yerapale
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Kavita Sandeep Pawar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Uday Anant Sawant
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on New Markets Avenue Share Price

What is the share price of New Markets Avenue?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for New Markets Avenue is ₹21.13 as on Apr 20, 2026.

What kind of stock is New Markets Avenue?

The New Markets Avenue is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of New Markets Avenue?

The market cap of New Markets Avenue is ₹10.44 Cr as on Apr 20, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of New Markets Avenue?

Today’s highest and lowest price of New Markets Avenue are ₹21.13 and ₹21.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of New Markets Avenue?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which New Markets Avenue stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of New Markets Avenue is ₹21.13 and 52-week low of New Markets Avenue is ₹9.55 as on Apr 20, 2026.

How has the New Markets Avenue performed historically in terms of returns?

The New Markets Avenue has shown returns of 1.98% over the past day, 30.03% for the past month, 91.39% over 3 months, 121.26% over 1 year, 30.31% across 3 years, and 17.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of New Markets Avenue?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of New Markets Avenue are -160.08 and 2.28 on Apr 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

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