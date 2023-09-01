Follow Us

NEW LIGHT APPARELS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.30 Closed
-3.26-0.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

New Light Apparels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.30₹19.40
₹19.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.55₹23.00
₹19.30
Open Price
₹19.31
Prev. Close
₹19.95
Volume
924

New Light Apparels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.37
  • R219.43
  • R319.47
  • Pivot
    19.33
  • S119.27
  • S219.23
  • S319.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.6219.85
  • 1014.9419.88
  • 2015.5920.03
  • 5016.8220.16
  • 10015.4519.61
  • 20019.6619.01

New Light Apparels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.32-3.50-2.2824.6010.41-47.70-29.82
5.233.7018.1721.39-4.06207.5636.03
-1.21-11.610.4711.56-21.6436.41-30.46
-1.143.363.8023.02-25.88622.58189.57
6.4824.8138.5730.6016.81191.6128.63
-2.4120.3839.0053.6615.89128.4650.98
-0.69-7.1213.99-25.4490.64349.66520.95
-3.9603.59-6.92-8.06667.6189.90
-4.7851.1236.7745.2813.78450.41161.39
3.0019.5618.3927.554.17524.24258.26
4.5010.070-6.23-49.66-2.25-58.10
7.331.43-0.3955.5367.45155.4033.40
9.0914.299.090-14.2920.0026.32
1.44-0.4711.0511.05-5.38539.391,010.53
-9.44-35.43-47.9729.2217.8117.8117.81
-0.3234.6046.3815.0929.21187.36240.65
19.9843.9815.18-14.1094.62153.4010.17
10.3412.3055.8656.6528.91255.40348.75
12.0721.4827.0217.92-15.2228.8346.56
04.3315.0226.7642.90331.26259.39

New Light Apparels Ltd. Share Holdings

New Light Apparels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jun, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About New Light Apparels Ltd.

New Light Apparels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC064005 and registration number is 064005. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Makkad
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Gurcharan Lal Makkad
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Meetu Makkad
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunil Grover
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sudesh Katyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rishita Sethi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on New Light Apparels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of New Light Apparels Ltd.?

The market cap of New Light Apparels Ltd. is ₹4.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of New Light Apparels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of New Light Apparels Ltd. is -7.61 and PB ratio of New Light Apparels Ltd. is 2.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of New Light Apparels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for New Light Apparels Ltd. is ₹19.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of New Light Apparels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which New Light Apparels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of New Light Apparels Ltd. is ₹23.00 and 52-week low of New Light Apparels Ltd. is ₹12.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

