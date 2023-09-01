What is the Market Cap of New Light Apparels Ltd.? The market cap of New Light Apparels Ltd. is ₹4.24 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of New Light Apparels Ltd.? P/E ratio of New Light Apparels Ltd. is -7.61 and PB ratio of New Light Apparels Ltd. is 2.46 as on .

What is the share price of New Light Apparels Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for New Light Apparels Ltd. is ₹19.30 as on .