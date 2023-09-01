Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.32
|-3.50
|-2.28
|24.60
|10.41
|-47.70
|-29.82
|5.23
|3.70
|18.17
|21.39
|-4.06
|207.56
|36.03
|-1.21
|-11.61
|0.47
|11.56
|-21.64
|36.41
|-30.46
|-1.14
|3.36
|3.80
|23.02
|-25.88
|622.58
|189.57
|6.48
|24.81
|38.57
|30.60
|16.81
|191.61
|28.63
|-2.41
|20.38
|39.00
|53.66
|15.89
|128.46
|50.98
|-0.69
|-7.12
|13.99
|-25.44
|90.64
|349.66
|520.95
|-3.96
|0
|3.59
|-6.92
|-8.06
|667.61
|89.90
|-4.78
|51.12
|36.77
|45.28
|13.78
|450.41
|161.39
|3.00
|19.56
|18.39
|27.55
|4.17
|524.24
|258.26
|4.50
|10.07
|0
|-6.23
|-49.66
|-2.25
|-58.10
|7.33
|1.43
|-0.39
|55.53
|67.45
|155.40
|33.40
|9.09
|14.29
|9.09
|0
|-14.29
|20.00
|26.32
|1.44
|-0.47
|11.05
|11.05
|-5.38
|539.39
|1,010.53
|-9.44
|-35.43
|-47.97
|29.22
|17.81
|17.81
|17.81
|-0.32
|34.60
|46.38
|15.09
|29.21
|187.36
|240.65
|19.98
|43.98
|15.18
|-14.10
|94.62
|153.40
|10.17
|10.34
|12.30
|55.86
|56.65
|28.91
|255.40
|348.75
|12.07
|21.48
|27.02
|17.92
|-15.22
|28.83
|46.56
|0
|4.33
|15.02
|26.76
|42.90
|331.26
|259.39
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Jun, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
New Light Apparels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC064005 and registration number is 064005. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of New Light Apparels Ltd. is ₹4.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of New Light Apparels Ltd. is -7.61 and PB ratio of New Light Apparels Ltd. is 2.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for New Light Apparels Ltd. is ₹19.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which New Light Apparels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of New Light Apparels Ltd. is ₹23.00 and 52-week low of New Light Apparels Ltd. is ₹12.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.