The single-day turnover has taken the average traded value at the NSE to Rs 66,864 crore.

The turnover at the NSE’s cash segment rose to a record high of Rs 1.47 lakh crore on Friday.

The single-day turnover has taken the average traded value at the NSE to Rs 66,864 crore, higher than previous daily average turnover of Rs 61,385 crore made in June 2020. Over 90% of the country’s daily average turnover takes place on the NSE.