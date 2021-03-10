  • MORE MARKET STATS

New dividend policy to ensure consistent reward to shareholders: DIPAM secy

By: |
March 10, 2021 7:26 PM

"So a consistent dividend policy is something that consistently rewards shareholders which include insurance companies, mutual funds," Pandey added.

He said that even in the current financial year several companies have given interim dividends to shareholders.He said that even in the current financial year several companies have given interim dividends to shareholders.

The government has brought in a new policy for the public sector companies as per which the CPSEs have to pay dividend at least twice a year to reward their shareholders, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesday.

“We have announced a consistent dividend policy, therefore dividends are ensured. The dividend policy has been further fine-tuned to say that we need not wait for annual dividend, and we can have as many as four interim dividends in every quarter in some of the companies or maybe twice in a year,” Pandey said at Directors’ Dialogue Series organised by Institute of Directors.

Related News

He said that even in the current financial year several companies have given interim dividends to shareholders.

“So a consistent dividend policy is something that consistently rewards shareholders which include insurance companies, mutual funds,” Pandey added.

So far in the current fiscal, the government has received Rs 28,359 crore as dividend from CPSEs.

The secretary said the government has also decided not to go for repeated offerings of the same stock as well as not have equity exchange-traded fund in the markets because of their price overhang concerns.

“We have brought in several changes in the memorandum of understanding (for public sector companies) in terms of criteria,” he said.

Going ahead a lot of importance will be given to criteria like asset monetisation plan, return on equity and return on capital, Pandey said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. New dividend policy to ensure consistent reward to shareholders DIPAM secy
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sebi extends CKYCR to legal entities
2Easy Trip Planners IPO subscribed 159.30 times so far on last day
3Govt revises downwards 2020-21 sugar output estimate to 30.2 mt