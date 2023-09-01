Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Network People Services Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NETWORK PEOPLE SERVICES TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,380.00 Closed
4.1254.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Network People Services Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,355.00₹1,391.60
₹1,380.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹98.30₹1,455.00
₹1,380.00
Open Price
₹1,391.60
Prev. Close
₹1,325.35
Volume
3,600

Network People Services Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,382.77
  • R21,405.48
  • R31,419.37
  • Pivot
    1,368.88
  • S11,346.17
  • S21,332.28
  • S31,309.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5119.881,336.14
  • 10116.141,339.06
  • 20120.261,279.64
  • 50113.31,084.76
  • 10096.49880.29
  • 20080.58645.43

Network People Services Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.8521.88107.52273.48978.121,627.161,627.16
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Network People Services Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Network People Services Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Oct, 2021Board MeetingOthers

About Network People Services Technologies Ltd.

Network People Services Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2013PLC248874 and registration number is 248874. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Chand Thakur
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashish Aggarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Renu Shyam Sunder Vashist
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Kumar Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Chowdhry
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Network People Services Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Network People Services Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Network People Services Technologies Ltd. is ₹891.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Network People Services Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Network People Services Technologies Ltd. is 78.19 and PB ratio of Network People Services Technologies Ltd. is 31.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Network People Services Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Network People Services Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,380.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Network People Services Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Network People Services Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Network People Services Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,455.00 and 52-week low of Network People Services Technologies Ltd. is ₹98.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data