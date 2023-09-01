What is the Market Cap of Network People Services Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of Network People Services Technologies Ltd. is ₹891.76 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Network People Services Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Network People Services Technologies Ltd. is 78.19 and PB ratio of Network People Services Technologies Ltd. is 31.21 as on .

What is the share price of Network People Services Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Network People Services Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,380.00 as on .