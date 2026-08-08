Here's the live share price of Network People Services Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Network People Services Technologies
|-1.61
|-8.20
|20.71
|3.08
|-27.36
|-13.31
|-8.22
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Network People Services Technologies has declined 27.36% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Network People Services Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,526.52
|1,532.22
|10
|1,533.84
|1,537
|20
|1,564.48
|1,547.81
|50
|1,511.57
|1,499.73
|100
|1,320.87
|1,436.11
|200
|1,403.47
|1,515.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Network People Services Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 60.46%, while DII stake unchanged at 10.02%, FII holding fell to 0.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|15,32,500
|1.98
|248.05
|4,30,000
|0.88
|69.6
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:57 AM IST IST
|Network People Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:52 AM IST IST
|Network People Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Disclosure Under Regulation 29 And 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations An
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:51 AM IST IST
|Network People Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Disclosure Under Regulation 29 And 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations An
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Network People Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Network People Serv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Network People Services Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2013PLC248874 and registration number is 248874. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Writing , modifying, testing of computer program to meet the needs of a particular client excluding web-page designing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 194.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Network People Services Technologies is ₹1,504.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Network People Services Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Network People Services Technologies is ₹3,137.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Network People Services Technologies are ₹1,524.75 and ₹1,503.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Network People Services Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Network People Services Technologies is ₹2,378.00 and 52-week low of Network People Services Technologies is ₹849.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Network People Services Technologies has shown returns of -0.93% over the past day, -8.2% for the past month, 20.71% over 3 months, -27.36% over 1 year, -13.31% across 3 years, and -8.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Network People Services Technologies are 76.90 and 7.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global