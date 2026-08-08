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Network People Services Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

NETWORK PEOPLE SERVICES TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Network People Services Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,504.00 Closed
-0.93₹ -14.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Network People Services Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,503.80₹1,524.75
₹1,504.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹849.50₹2,378.00
₹1,504.00
Open Price
₹1,518.10
Prev. Close
₹1,518.10
Volume
536

Source: Dion Global

Network People Services Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Network People Services Technologies		-1.61-8.2020.713.08-27.36-13.31-8.22
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Network People Services Technologies has declined 27.36% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Network People Services Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Network People Services Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Network People Services Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,526.521,532.22
101,533.841,537
201,564.481,547.81
501,511.571,499.73
1001,320.871,436.11
2001,403.471,515.3

Source: Dion Global

Network People Services Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Network People Services Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 60.46%, while DII stake unchanged at 10.02%, FII holding fell to 0.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Network People Services Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
15,32,5001.98248.05
4,30,0000.8869.6

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Network People Services Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:57 AM IST ISTNetwork People Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 01:52 AM IST ISTNetwork People Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Disclosure Under Regulation 29 And 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations An
Aug 07, 2026, 01:51 AM IST ISTNetwork People Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Disclosure Under Regulation 29 And 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations An
Jul 14, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTNetwork People Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTNetwork People Serv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Network People Services Technologies

Network People Services Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2013PLC248874 and registration number is 248874. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Writing , modifying, testing of computer program to meet the needs of a particular client excluding web-page designing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 194.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    IT Consulting & Software
  • Address
    427/428/429, A-Wing, NSIL, Lodha Supremus II, Near New Passport office, Road No. 22, Mumbai Maharashtra 400604
  • Contact
    cs@npstx.com
    http://www.npstx.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Chand Thakur
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashish Aggarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Savita Vashist
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Panchi Samuthirakani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ram Rastogi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Network People Services Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Network People Services Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Network People Services Technologies is ₹1,504.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Network People Services Technologies?

The Network People Services Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Network People Services Technologies?

The market cap of Network People Services Technologies is ₹3,137.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Network People Services Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Network People Services Technologies are ₹1,524.75 and ₹1,503.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Network People Services Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Network People Services Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Network People Services Technologies is ₹2,378.00 and 52-week low of Network People Services Technologies is ₹849.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Network People Services Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Network People Services Technologies has shown returns of -0.93% over the past day, -8.2% for the past month, 20.71% over 3 months, -27.36% over 1 year, -13.31% across 3 years, and -8.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Network People Services Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Network People Services Technologies are 76.90 and 7.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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