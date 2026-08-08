What is the share price of Network People Services Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Network People Services Technologies is ₹1,504.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Network People Services Technologies? The Network People Services Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Network People Services Technologies? The market cap of Network People Services Technologies is ₹3,137.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Network People Services Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Network People Services Technologies are ₹1,524.75 and ₹1,503.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Network People Services Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Network People Services Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Network People Services Technologies is ₹2,378.00 and 52-week low of Network People Services Technologies is ₹849.50 as on .

How has the Network People Services Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Network People Services Technologies has shown returns of -0.93% over the past day, -8.2% for the past month, 20.71% over 3 months, -27.36% over 1 year, -13.31% across 3 years, and -8.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Network People Services Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Network People Services Technologies are 76.90 and 7.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global