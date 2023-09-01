What is the Market Cap of Netripples Software Ltd.? The market cap of Netripples Software Ltd. is ₹3.76 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Netripples Software Ltd.? P/E ratio of Netripples Software Ltd. is 45.54 and PB ratio of Netripples Software Ltd. is 0.55 as on .

What is the share price of Netripples Software Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Netripples Software Ltd. is ₹5.51 as on .