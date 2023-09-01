Follow Us

NETRIPPLES SOFTWARE LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.51 Closed
00
As on Jul 24, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Netripples Software Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.51₹5.51
₹5.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.56₹10.27
₹5.51
Open Price
₹5.51
Prev. Close
₹5.51
Volume
0

Netripples Software Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.51
  • R25.51
  • R35.51
  • Pivot
    5.51
  • S15.51
  • S25.51
  • S35.51

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.165.34
  • 1085.36
  • 208.185.66
  • 506.686.28
  • 1007.676.78
  • 2007.977.24

Netripples Software Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
007.418.0414.79-49.59-67.51
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Netripples Software Ltd. Share Holdings

Netripples Software Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
06 Jun, 2020Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2019Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Netripples Software Ltd.

Netripples Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1993PLC015760 and registration number is 015760. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mazhar Pasha
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jameela Afren
    Director
  • Mr. Sameer Sohrab
    Director
  • Mr. Sajid Salman
    Director

FAQs on Netripples Software Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Netripples Software Ltd.?

The market cap of Netripples Software Ltd. is ₹3.76 Cr as on Jul 24, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Netripples Software Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Netripples Software Ltd. is 45.54 and PB ratio of Netripples Software Ltd. is 0.55 as on Jul 24, 2023.

What is the share price of Netripples Software Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Netripples Software Ltd. is ₹5.51 as on Jul 24, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Netripples Software Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Netripples Software Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Netripples Software Ltd. is ₹10.27 and 52-week low of Netripples Software Ltd. is ₹4.56 as on Jul 24, 2023.

