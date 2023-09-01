Name
Netripples Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1993PLC015760 and registration number is 015760. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Netripples Software Ltd. is ₹3.76 Cr as on Jul 24, 2023.
P/E ratio of Netripples Software Ltd. is 45.54 and PB ratio of Netripples Software Ltd. is 0.55 as on Jul 24, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Netripples Software Ltd. is ₹5.51 as on Jul 24, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Netripples Software Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Netripples Software Ltd. is ₹10.27 and 52-week low of Netripples Software Ltd. is ₹4.56 as on Jul 24, 2023.