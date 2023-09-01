Follow Us

Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd. Share Price

NETLINK SOLUTIONS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹73.71 Closed
-1.99-1.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹73.71₹73.71
₹73.71
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.30₹112.16
₹73.71
Open Price
₹73.71
Prev. Close
₹75.21
Volume
5,572

Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R173.71
  • R273.71
  • R373.71
  • Pivot
    73.71
  • S173.71
  • S273.71
  • S373.71

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 551.9676.8
  • 1049.9478.82
  • 2050.0781.73
  • 5057.9783.77
  • 10056.2380.34
  • 20067.1772.91

Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.07-14.49-22.3737.2927.20546.58366.52
-0.37-2.401.35-0.527.5550.0163.90
1.595.719.38-3.57-1.4557.85101.36
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.327.479.639.0516.6568.7764.64
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.629.838.9342.15110.361,355.431,042.86
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.888.6237.2785.36130.72208.2359.30
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
19 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd.

Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1984PLC034789 and registration number is 034789. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Web hosting activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Minesh V Modi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Rupa M MOdi
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Yogesh B Girnara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra S Lokare
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Premnath T Mishra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd. is ₹18.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd. is 3.16 and PB ratio of Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd. is 1.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd. is ₹73.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd. is ₹112.16 and 52-week low of Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd. is ₹42.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

