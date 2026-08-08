What is the share price of Netlink Solutions (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Netlink Solutions (India) is ₹172.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Netlink Solutions (India)? The Netlink Solutions (India) is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Netlink Solutions (India)? The market cap of Netlink Solutions (India) is ₹43.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Netlink Solutions (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Netlink Solutions (India) are ₹172.00 and ₹168.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Netlink Solutions (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Netlink Solutions (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Netlink Solutions (India) is ₹230.90 and 52-week low of Netlink Solutions (India) is ₹136.10 as on .

How has the Netlink Solutions (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Netlink Solutions (India) has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, -8.99% for the past month, -16.53% over 3 months, 1.27% over 1 year, 20.71% across 3 years, and 53.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Netlink Solutions (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Netlink Solutions (India) are 21.44 and 1.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global