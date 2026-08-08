Here's the live share price of Netlink Solutions (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Netlink Solutions (India)
|-1.15
|-8.99
|-16.53
|-14.41
|1.27
|20.71
|53.40
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Netlink Solutions (India) has gained 1.27% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Netlink Solutions (India) has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|176.55
|175.96
|10
|175.82
|176.61
|20
|179.22
|178.59
|50
|186.89
|183.78
|100
|189.1
|185.17
|200
|178
|180.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Netlink Solutions (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 16, 2026, 06:17 AM IST IST
|Netlink Solutions (I - Resubmission Of Proceeds Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting With Reason For Delay In Submission.
|Jun 12, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Netlink Solutions (I - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 10, 2026, 05:46 AM IST IST
|Netlink Solutions (I - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jun 05, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Netlink Solutions (I - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 27, 2026, 03:25 AM IST IST
|Netlink Solutions (I - Disclosure Of Deemed Material Event Under Regulation 31A(8)(C) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015.
Source: Dion Global
Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1984PLC034789 and registration number is 034789. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Web hosting activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Netlink Solutions (India) is ₹172.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Netlink Solutions (India) is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Netlink Solutions (India) is ₹43.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Netlink Solutions (India) are ₹172.00 and ₹168.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Netlink Solutions (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Netlink Solutions (India) is ₹230.90 and 52-week low of Netlink Solutions (India) is ₹136.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Netlink Solutions (India) has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, -8.99% for the past month, -16.53% over 3 months, 1.27% over 1 year, 20.71% across 3 years, and 53.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Netlink Solutions (India) are 21.44 and 1.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global