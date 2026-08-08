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Netlink Solutions (India) Share Price

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BSE

NETLINK SOLUTIONS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Netlink Solutions (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹172.00 Closed
1.99₹ 3.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Netlink Solutions (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹168.00₹172.00
₹172.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹136.10₹230.90
₹172.00
Open Price
₹171.00
Prev. Close
₹168.65
Volume
1,004

Source: Dion Global

Netlink Solutions (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Netlink Solutions (India)		-1.15-8.99-16.53-14.411.2720.7153.40
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Netlink Solutions (India) has gained 1.27% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Netlink Solutions (India) has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Netlink Solutions (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Netlink Solutions (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5176.55175.96
10175.82176.61
20179.22178.59
50186.89183.78
100189.1185.17
200178180.85

Source: Dion Global

Netlink Solutions (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Netlink Solutions (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Netlink Solutions (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 16, 2026, 06:17 AM IST ISTNetlink Solutions (I - Resubmission Of Proceeds Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting With Reason For Delay In Submission.
Jun 12, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTNetlink Solutions (I - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 10, 2026, 05:46 AM IST ISTNetlink Solutions (I - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jun 05, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTNetlink Solutions (I - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 27, 2026, 03:25 AM IST ISTNetlink Solutions (I - Disclosure Of Deemed Material Event Under Regulation 31A(8)(C) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015.

Source: Dion Global

About Netlink Solutions (India)

Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1984PLC034789 and registration number is 034789. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Web hosting activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Minesh V Modi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Rupa M Modi
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Manoj Ashok Pardhee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Vrajlal Sodha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kaushal Shambhu Ameta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Netlink Solutions (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Netlink Solutions (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Netlink Solutions (India) is ₹172.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Netlink Solutions (India)?

The Netlink Solutions (India) is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Netlink Solutions (India)?

The market cap of Netlink Solutions (India) is ₹43.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Netlink Solutions (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Netlink Solutions (India) are ₹172.00 and ₹168.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Netlink Solutions (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Netlink Solutions (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Netlink Solutions (India) is ₹230.90 and 52-week low of Netlink Solutions (India) is ₹136.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Netlink Solutions (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Netlink Solutions (India) has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, -8.99% for the past month, -16.53% over 3 months, 1.27% over 1 year, 20.71% across 3 years, and 53.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Netlink Solutions (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Netlink Solutions (India) are 21.44 and 1.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Netlink Solutions (India) News

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