Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.07
|-14.49
|-22.37
|37.29
|27.20
|546.58
|366.52
|-0.37
|-2.40
|1.35
|-0.52
|7.55
|50.01
|63.90
|1.59
|5.71
|9.38
|-3.57
|-1.45
|57.85
|101.36
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.32
|7.47
|9.63
|9.05
|16.65
|68.77
|64.64
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.62
|9.83
|8.93
|42.15
|110.36
|1,355.43
|1,042.86
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.88
|8.62
|37.27
|85.36
|130.72
|208.23
|59.30
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|19 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1984PLC034789 and registration number is 034789. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Web hosting activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd. is ₹18.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd. is 3.16 and PB ratio of Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd. is 1.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd. is ₹73.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd. is ₹112.16 and 52-week low of Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd. is ₹42.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.