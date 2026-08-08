Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Share Price

NSE
BSE

NET PIX SHORTS DIGITAL MEDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹33.60 Closed
5.00₹ 1.60
As on Jun 08, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.60₹33.60
₹33.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.00₹33.60
₹33.60
Open Price
₹33.60
Prev. Close
₹32.00
Volume
4,000

Source: Dion Global

Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Net Pix Shorts Digital Media		00005.00-0.101.99
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Net Pix Shorts Digital Media has gained 5.00% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Net Pix Shorts Digital Media has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
532.5232.5
1031.7132.3
2032.9232.52
5032.5132.27
10024.380
20012.190

Source: Dion Global

Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Net Pix Shorts Digital Media remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTNet Pix Shorts Digit - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 22, 2026
Jul 18, 2026, 03:57 AM IST ISTNet Pix Shorts Digit - Board Meeting Intimation for The Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, July 22, 2026
Jul 16, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTNet Pix Shorts Digit - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 15, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTNet Pix Shorts Digit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 15, 2026, 01:08 AM IST ISTNet Pix Shorts Digit - Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements)

Source: Dion Global

About Net Pix Shorts Digital Media

Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22300MH2019PLC327005 and registration number is 327005. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Danish Zakaria Aghadi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Nazish Imran Furniturewala
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sony Adhya Pandey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Pandey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Vijay Anant Chavan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Share Price

What is the share price of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Net Pix Shorts Digital Media is ₹33.60 as on Jun 08, 2026.

What kind of stock is Net Pix Shorts Digital Media?

The Net Pix Shorts Digital Media is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media?

The market cap of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media is ₹10.75 Cr as on Jun 08, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media are ₹33.60 and ₹33.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Net Pix Shorts Digital Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media is ₹33.60 and 52-week low of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media is ₹32.00 as on Jun 08, 2026.

How has the Net Pix Shorts Digital Media performed historically in terms of returns?

The Net Pix Shorts Digital Media has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 5.0% over 1 year, -0.1% across 3 years, and 1.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media are 3,054.55 and 1.83 on Jun 08, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Net Pix Shorts Digital Media News

More Net Pix Shorts Digital Media News
Market Pulse