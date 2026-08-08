Here's the live share price of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Net Pix Shorts Digital Media
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.00
|-0.10
|1.99
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Net Pix Shorts Digital Media has gained 5.00% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Net Pix Shorts Digital Media has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|32.52
|32.5
|10
|31.71
|32.3
|20
|32.92
|32.52
|50
|32.51
|32.27
|100
|24.38
|0
|200
|12.19
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Net Pix Shorts Digital Media remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|Net Pix Shorts Digit - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 22, 2026
|Jul 18, 2026, 03:57 AM IST IST
|Net Pix Shorts Digit - Board Meeting Intimation for The Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, July 22, 2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|Net Pix Shorts Digit - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 15, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|Net Pix Shorts Digit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 15, 2026, 01:08 AM IST IST
|Net Pix Shorts Digit - Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements)
Source: Dion Global
Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22300MH2019PLC327005 and registration number is 327005. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Net Pix Shorts Digital Media is ₹33.60 as on Jun 08, 2026.
The Net Pix Shorts Digital Media is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media is ₹10.75 Cr as on Jun 08, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media are ₹33.60 and ₹33.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Net Pix Shorts Digital Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media is ₹33.60 and 52-week low of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media is ₹32.00 as on Jun 08, 2026.
The Net Pix Shorts Digital Media has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 5.0% over 1 year, -0.1% across 3 years, and 1.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media are 3,054.55 and 1.83 on Jun 08, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global