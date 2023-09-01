Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.07
|0
|-5.07
|-5.07
|-0.88
|12.15
|12.15
|-1.17
|10.71
|36.64
|31.74
|7.29
|30.10
|-47.52
|2.71
|16.36
|37.00
|41.22
|23.82
|33.19
|-20.45
|3.04
|13.60
|25.66
|15.87
|-4.10
|26.53
|32.62
|-1.21
|-5.38
|12.14
|5.49
|-17.96
|103.08
|515.59
|3.35
|21.83
|33.47
|53.23
|14.60
|55.96
|5.03
|2.57
|-4.92
|24.59
|18.69
|-5.45
|687.02
|552.89
|2.61
|19.28
|6.29
|17.52
|-5.47
|86.01
|28.67
|0.79
|4.77
|-1.90
|1.33
|24.38
|2.25
|80.89
|7.42
|5.86
|20.42
|44.38
|13.45
|-3.70
|-3.70
|2.95
|14.20
|60.52
|123.26
|112.44
|1,666.75
|4,116.56
|-3.72
|0.83
|28.15
|18.74
|26.36
|72.08
|-74.55
|1.87
|5.22
|21.45
|10.51
|-5.94
|-48.93
|-7.74
|0.18
|3.43
|35.91
|48.86
|33.41
|1,146.15
|57.94
|-2.26
|-20.52
|-9.17
|15.60
|18.79
|123.20
|7.34
|3.77
|51.79
|71.18
|67.24
|87.40
|337.12
|333.40
|1.96
|4.65
|34.62
|43.99
|17.13
|-42.44
|-15.20
|2.74
|14.47
|42.43
|34.82
|-11.53
|67.37
|92.62
|-2.40
|-5.87
|-10.58
|7.91
|-56.06
|523.88
|492.98
|6.38
|7.28
|16.15
|6.20
|-21.82
|-3.71
|-50.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|15 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|10 Jun, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|12 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22300MH2019PLC327005 and registration number is 327005. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd. is ₹10.78 Cr as on Jul 27, 2023.
P/E ratio of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd. is -44.99 and PB ratio of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd. is 1.84 as on Jul 27, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd. is ₹33.70 as on Jul 27, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd. is ₹38.40 and 52-week low of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd. is ₹33.70 as on Jul 27, 2023.