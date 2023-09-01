Follow Us

NET PIX SHORTS DIGITAL MEDIA LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹33.70 Closed
00
As on Jul 27, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.70₹33.70
₹33.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.70₹38.40
₹33.70
Open Price
₹33.70
Prev. Close
₹33.70
Volume
0

Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R133.7
  • R233.7
  • R333.7
  • Pivot
    33.7
  • S133.7
  • S233.7
  • S333.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 532.134.79
  • 1031.7434.95
  • 2031.634.34
  • 5030.7632.67
  • 10015.980
  • 2007.990

Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.070-5.07-5.07-0.8812.1512.15
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd. Share Holdings

Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
15 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
10 Jun, 2022Board MeetingOthers
12 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd.

Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22300MH2019PLC327005 and registration number is 327005. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Danish Zakaria Aghadi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Nazish Imran Furniturewala
    Director
  • Ms. Sony Adhya Pandey
    Director
  • Mr. Rahul Kishor Dayama
    Director

FAQs on Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd.?

The market cap of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd. is ₹10.78 Cr as on Jul 27, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd. is -44.99 and PB ratio of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd. is 1.84 as on Jul 27, 2023.

What is the share price of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd. is ₹33.70 as on Jul 27, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd. is ₹38.40 and 52-week low of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd. is ₹33.70 as on Jul 27, 2023.

