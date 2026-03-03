Facebook Pixel Code
Net Avenue Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

NET AVENUE TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Net Avenue Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.60 Closed
-1.08₹ -0.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:15 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Net Avenue Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.60₹4.60
₹4.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.05₹8.00
₹4.60
Open Price
₹4.60
Prev. Close
₹4.65
Volume
8,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Net Avenue Technologies has declined 35.08% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -23.33%.

Net Avenue Technologies’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Net Avenue Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Net Avenue Technologies		-1.0822.67-2.1315.00-20.00-51.33-35.08
Eternal		-4.38-13.20-18.43-25.529.3365.4314.03
Swiggy		-7.96-9.05-28.33-32.88-11.43-14.10-8.72
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		-0.865.580.399.0062.5020.05-6.76
Meesho		0.354.14-8.57-8.57-8.57-2.94-1.78
Brainbees Solutions		0.87-20.56-28.67-40.80-43.28-31.90-20.59
CarTrade Tech		-0.16-32.07-42.64-31.2617.5254.463.42
One Mobikwik Systems		-9.09-20.92-18.78-35.33-33.14-29.24-18.74
Macobs Technologies		-1.00-4.63-1.125.4831.5427.2915.58
Intrasoft Technologies		-5.25-19.63-23.95-31.35-30.07-16.580.29
Womancart		5.26-11.12-44.86-35.55-51.219.435.56
Digidrive Distributors		-6.45-8.68-25.30-36.37-28.39-40.61-26.85
Nandani Creation		-3.45-2.389.85-11.09-11.14-25.2111.25

Over the last one year, Net Avenue Technologies has declined 20.00% compared to peers like Eternal (9.33%), Swiggy (-11.43%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (62.50%). From a 5 year perspective, Net Avenue Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Eternal (14.03%) and Swiggy (-8.72%).

Net Avenue Technologies Financials

Net Avenue Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.644.62
104.554.5
204.184.32
504.24.16
1003.974.47
2005.286.51

Net Avenue Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Net Avenue Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 63.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Net Avenue Technologies Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Net Avenue Technologies fact sheet for more information

About Net Avenue Technologies

Net Avenue Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900TN2001PLC047220 and registration number is 047220. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce/E-Retail. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Nahar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Katariya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Murali Rajagopalachari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Riya Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Net Avenue Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Net Avenue Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Net Avenue Technologies is ₹4.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Net Avenue Technologies?

The Net Avenue Technologies is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Net Avenue Technologies?

The market cap of Net Avenue Technologies is ₹9.87 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Net Avenue Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Net Avenue Technologies are ₹4.60 and ₹4.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Net Avenue Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Net Avenue Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Net Avenue Technologies is ₹8.00 and 52-week low of Net Avenue Technologies is ₹3.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Net Avenue Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Net Avenue Technologies has shown returns of -1.08% over the past day, 26.03% for the past month, -4.17% over 3 months, -23.33% over 1 year, -51.33% across 3 years, and -35.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Net Avenue Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Net Avenue Technologies are 0.00 and 2.04 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Net Avenue Technologies News

