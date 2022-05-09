Nestle, Zomato among 121 stocks to hit 52-week low on BSE, 88 scrips at fresh highs

Indian equity markets continued to trade in the red on Monday amid weak global cues. The key benchmark indices recouped most of their early morning losses led by renewed buying interest in select IT and financial shares. The BSE Sensex which dipped below the 54,000-mark, was down 200-odd points to 54,600. The NSE Nifty was down around 100 points. The broader markets were seen trading with deeper losses. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were down around 1.5% each. Meanwhile, in the currency market, rupee crossed the 77 per dollar mark for the first time ever, hitting a fresh all-time low of 77.43 against the US Dollar. A total of 88 stocks hit 52-week high on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), while 121 scrips were at fresh lows intraday.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

Abhinav Capital Services, Axita Cotton, Campus Activewear, Coromandel International, De Nora India, Galactico Corporate Services, IndiaNivesh, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works, Mehta Housing Finance, Nitta Gelatin India, Powergrid, SEL Manufacturing Company, Shanthi Gears, Sumedha Fiscal Services, Virat Industries were among the securities that hit 52-week high on BSE. On the flipside, 3M India, Aarti Industries, Amara Raja Batteries, Bajaj Steel, CanFin Homes, Dilip Buildcon, Emore Industries, Fortis Malar Hospitals, Future Retail, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, HDFC Asset Management Company, Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure, IDFC First Bank, Indigo Paints, Nestle India, Nazara Tech, PB Fintech (PolicyBazaar), MAX Financial Services, Medplus Health Services, PNB Housing Finance, RBL Bank, Wipro, Zomato were among the stocks that were at fresh lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange, a total of 20 stocks hit 52-week highs, while 103 stocks were at new lows intraday. Gallantt Ispat, GSS Infotech, Kritika Wires, MMP Industries, Powergrid, Mukand Engineers, Vaxtex Cotfab were among the stocks that hit 52-week high mark on NSE. Meanwhile, Ashoka Buildcon, Banco Products, Asian Energy Services, CARE Ratings, Granules India, Hinduja Global Solutions, Hindustan Copper, Jubilant Foodworks, KPI Green Energy, Libas Consumer Products, Manappuram Finance, Motherson Sumi Systems, Quick Heal Technologies, Rossari Biotech, Seya Industries, Shriram Properties, Sigachi Industries, Welspun India, Zydus Lifesciences were among the securities that hit fresh lows on NSE.

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

Powergrid, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, HDFC, L&T and Maruti were the top Sensex gainers, while Reliance Industries (RIL), IndusInd Bank, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, HUL, ITC, SBI, Asian Paints, Titan, M&M were the laggards. In the Nifty pack, Powergrid, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Bajaj Auto and Divi’s Lab were the top gainers, while RIL, IndusInd Bank, Nestle, Hero Motocorp and Coal India were the top losers.