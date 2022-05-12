Nestle, Wipro, Paytm, PNB among 270 BSE stocks to hit fresh 52-week lows; 40 scrips at new 52-week highs

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading 2 per cent down on Thursday, a day weekly F&O expiry. So far in the trade, the 30-share index tumbled over 2 per cent to 52,994.75, while NSE Nifty 50 tanked to a day’s low of 15824.40, tumbling more than two per cent. Amid bearish sentiment, Nestle India and Wipro stocks have fallen to fresh 52-week lows on S&P BSE Sensex. Nestle India shares fell to a new low of Rs 16,180, surpassing its previous low of Rs 16,245 apiece. Wipro shares hit a fresh low of Rs 462.15 apiece, crossing the previous 52-week low of Rs 462.30 apiece. While no stock hit a new 52-week high on the index.

In the noon deals, a total of 40 stocks rose to fresh 52-week highs on BSE Sensex. These include One Global Service Provider, Amalgamated Electricity Co., Aviva Industries, Bheema Cements, Franklin Industries, and VB Industries, among others.

On the flip side, 270 stocks hit fresh 52-weeks lows on the BSE Senssex in the noon deals. These include Aarti Drugs, Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom, Alembic, Amara Raja Batteries, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Ashoka Buildcon, Avanti Feeds, Bank of India, Birla Corporation, Birla Tyres, Central Bank of India, Centrum Capital, Dixon Technologies (India), Future Retail, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Goodyear India, IDFC First Bank, Indigo Paints, Indoco Remedies, Indostar Capital Finance, Ircon International, Jubilant FoodWorks, Nazara Technologies, Paytm (One 97 Communications), Punjab National Bank, among others.

On the NSE, a total of 248 stocks hit fresh 52-week lows, and 12 were at new highs. The marquee names that hit fresh lows were Aarti Drugs, Aarti Industries, Amara Raja Batteries, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Birla Corporation, Campus Activewear, Dilip Buildcon, Geojit Financial Services, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Life Sciences, Dr. Lal Path Labs, Info Edge (India), Steel Authority of India, and Shriram Properties among others.

On the contrary, Kanani Industries, Kohinoor Foods, NIPPON INDIA ETF LONG TERM GILT, Madhya Bharat Agro Products, Nippon India Mutual Fund-Nippon India ETF Nifty CPSE Bond Plus SDL-24, and Vaxtex Cotfab, others hit fresh 52-week highs.