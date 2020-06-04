Nestle India rating: Recommend ‘neutral’ with target price of Rs 17,250

We expect consumption of RTC foods to increase in a post-Covid world. Nestle’s products in this category — Maggi Noodles, Pazzta, Upma, Poha —could see significant demand growth.
We think Nestle India under Suresh Narayanan has best-in-class strategy, strong execution capabilities and an emphasis on quick, decisive action. We expect it to be a key beneficiary of: a rise in consumption of ready-to-cook (RTC) products in a post-Covid world; continued spree of new launches and entry into new sub-categories; focus on volume growth and increasing shift from the unorganised to the organised sector with enhanced distribution reach; adoption of a new regional cluster-based approach to enhance efficiency; the out-of-home consumption opportunity. We forecast volume-led earnings growth of 5/16/16% in CY20F/21F/22F. However, the current valuation leaves little room for error. We initiate at ‘neutral’ with a TP of Rs 17,250.
We expect consumption of RTC foods to increase in a post-Covid world. Nestle’s products in this category — Maggi Noodles, Pazzta, Upma, Poha —could see significant demand growth. Nestle is launching innovative products at 3x the pace of 5 years ago. With a success rate significantly higher than the industry, new launches have contributed up to 4% to revenue over the past 4 years. We expect new launches to continue apace, likely aided by additions from the parent’s global portfolio. We believe Nestle’s cluster-based approach is more consumer-centric and should help it identify new opportunities with better RoIs. Moreover, Nestle’s Maggi Hotspot kiosks have kick-started its out-of-home foray, and we expect consumers to adopt these in a big way.
We initiate coverage of Nestle India with a ‘neutral’ rating and a TP of Rs 17,250. We value Nestle at a P/E of 65x on March’22F EPS, at a 20% premium to its past 3-year average multiple, as we expect robust long-term growth, high earnings visibility and strong pricing power. However, at 66xCY21F EPS, we think the valuation is factoring in these positives.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.