Nestle India, ITC among 44 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 10 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded flat on Thursday, contining their range-bound movement. Nifty traded at 17,830, up 0.09% while Sensex gained 85 points to 60,385. The broader markets traded largely in the positive territory, with Nifty Smallcap 50 higher by 0.82% and Nifty Midcap 50 higher by 0.34%. The sectoral indices traded higher as well, although Nifty Pharma fell 0.32%. However, Nifty Realty, Nifty Auto and Nifty IT gained up to 1.46%. HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, SBI Life, ITC, with Bajaj Finserv up by 2.06%. The biggest laggards are HDFC Life, Power Grid, HUL, Grasim and SBI, with HDFC Life down 2.6%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 50 stocks hit their upper price band. Focus Lighting and Fixtures, Kohinoor Foods, STL Global, Kellton Tech Solutions, Goyal Aluminums were among the scrips. 30 stocks hit their lower price band including Brightcom Group, BEML Land Assets, Mirza International, Saksoft. 8 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 44 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Nestle India, Siemens, Polycab India, Raymond, Themis Medicare, Revathi Equipment, Carborundum Universal, KPIT Technologies, Focus Lighting and Fixtures, Syngene International, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, ITC, Triveni Turbine, CSB Bank, Minda Corporation, Vertoz Advertising, Tembo Global Industries, Global Surfaces, Exide Industries, Shree Vasu Logistics, and Kamat Hotels are among others.

Alternatively, 10 stocks including PVR, Aavas Financiers, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF – ABSL CRISIL Overnight Fund AI Index ETF, Avalon Technologies, BEML Land Assets, Optiemus Infracom, and Sat Industries are at 52 week lows.

Volume Gainers

STL Global, CSL Finance, Mahamaya Steel Industries, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Sharda Motor Industries, GE T&D India, Artemis Medicare Services, and Gillette India are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.